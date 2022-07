I don't quite understand this, as haven't other plasterboards always been able to be used? I recall the house next door to me used elephant board a number of years ago. Plasterboard also isn't always used for bracing elements. However if using plasterboard for bracing, then it has to be approved and calculated for that use. For example when I was looking at another brand, they didn't allow the green aqua type of plasterbaord to be used for bracing, yet Gibs product does allow it to be used for bracing. So they don't appear to have the same bracing properties. IMO we could end up with bracing problems in houses if they are just swapped out without considering bracing.