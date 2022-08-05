There's two 110mm and a 65mm Novacoil pipes, and at least one of the 110s and the 65 carry water. What I was thinking of doing was getting a 300mm poly sump and jamming them all into that, then taking an 80-100mm PVC pipe out of that (cheaper than Novacoil/Drainaway/etc because there seems to be a minimum length of 15m, and finding unpunched pipe from any non-rural suppliers seems to be impossible) and down past the side of the house to where it's taken up by other drainage down there. Having said that Novacoil/Drainaway would be a lot easier to route than rigid PVC...
Since access to the area is an absolute pain (I have no idea yet how I'll dig in the sump and the first metre or so of pipe coming out of it) I thought I'd get a sanity-check here, that no-one can see a potential problem with this. In particular, since the shallower sumps all have dead flat sides, it's not obvious how you attach a rigid outlet pipe to it (as opposed to corrugated, just notch it, compress it, and slide it in), I'm guessing silicone+screw a flange onto it and then PVC weld the pipe to that?