Casa de Cowboy bandaids: The stormwater drainage that isn't

neb

neb

#299046 5-Aug-2022 21:25
For the impetus for this, see my other post from earlier today. This prompted me to crawl under the deck with a torch (never a fun job because sizeof(space under deck) < sizeof(neb)) to see how bad the damage was. There are three black Novacoil pipes that run up onto parts of the bank that caught some of the flow, except that instead of connecting to the drainage further down as expected they just terminate up against the basement wall. "The drainage is in, who cares where it comes out, that's not my department", says Wernher von Cowboy.

 

 

There's two 110mm and a 65mm Novacoil pipes, and at least one of the 110s and the 65 carry water. What I was thinking of doing was getting a 300mm poly sump and jamming them all into that, then taking an 80-100mm PVC pipe out of that (cheaper than Novacoil/Drainaway/etc because there seems to be a minimum length of 15m, and finding unpunched pipe from any non-rural suppliers seems to be impossible) and down past the side of the house to where it's taken up by other drainage down there. Having said that Novacoil/Drainaway would be a lot easier to route than rigid PVC...

 

 

Since access to the area is an absolute pain (I have no idea yet how I'll dig in the sump and the first metre or so of pipe coming out of it) I thought I'd get a sanity-check here, that no-one can see a potential problem with this. In particular, since the shallower sumps all have dead flat sides, it's not obvious how you attach a rigid outlet pipe to it (as opposed to corrugated, just notch it, compress it, and slide it in), I'm guessing silicone+screw a flange onto it and then PVC weld the pipe to that?

neb

neb

  #2951174 5-Aug-2022 22:22
An additional comment on that, another alternative I'd considered is using Y-joiners but they're insanely expensive compared to the sump box. The advantage is that they're a lot less mucking around and don't have the mosquito problems that the sump will invariably have come summer.

