For years I've sharpened my chainsaw teeth with a file, but the method has its drawbacks.

Recently I've watched YouTube vids where guys are using, apparently effectively, Dremel rotary tools with carbide bits, the most common of these being the 453 (4mm dia) and the 454 (4.8mm dia).

Anyone tried this system? I'm curious as to how many teeth one bit will sharpen before it wears out.

Price of a 453 bit in NZ varies from around $11 to $20 (the latter from a price-gouging large retailer I won't name) but if a bit only lasts a single (average length) chain, one might as well take the chain to a service depot to sharpen. Or buy a new chain, and that's a can of worms.