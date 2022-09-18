Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help needed troubleshooting the electrickery of a ride on mower
Mark

1608 posts

Uber Geek


#300562 18-Sep-2022 17:34
I've a Hustler Fastrak ride on mower (has a 20hp Honda GXV620) which has always had issues starting, which I thought was battery related, its since decided to really not want to start and I think I have tracked the problem down.

 

How much voltage to the battery should the regulator/rectifier be providing ?

 

If I jump start the mower and get it going at full revs, when I measure the power at the battery it is 22v .. which is way to high and probably has trashed the battery which is why it doesnt like to start ... so that would be the regulator at fault right ?  When they fail can they output to much ?  Or if they fail do they just die and output nothing ?  Does the input AC voltage have and effect on the output DC voltage ?  Would too much AC in equal too much DC out ?

 

Thanks!

 

 

Mehrts
552 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2969794 18-Sep-2022 18:01
Regulated voltage output from the charging system (alternator typically) should be around 13.8-14v.

This shouldn't really change with an increase/decrease of engine RPM.

Without much further info, I'd take a stab and say the voltage regulation system is kaput. 22v is way too high and will be royally screwing the battery!

Regulators typically fail with symptoms of higher voltage at higher RPM, and lower voltage at lower RPM. From my experience, they tend to always output something, never a zero volt situation.

