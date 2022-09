Insurance companies are getting hammered by natural disaster claims at the moment, I'm not sure you will find the others are much/any cheaper.

Also from 1 October 2022 the EQC cap rises to 300K and the levy goes from $300 to $480 + GST, so that's a ~$200 out of the gate, before you even start.

We've just got ours and we're about 20% up, but we are gonna have to wear it... along with councils spending like drunken sailors, the on going cost of owning a house just continues to get more expensive ...