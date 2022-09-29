Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYHow to get motorised roman blinds over protruding window sill
timmmay

#300711 29-Sep-2022 14:37
We have roman blinds that are motorised, and I can automate using Home Assistant. The problem we have is the window sills protrude a fair way out from the wall so the blinds sit there instead of going all the way down. Our current solution is to stand there while each blind goes down and lift it over the window sill. I'd like a better solution.

 

The two general approaches I've thought of are:

 

  • Make the window sill shorter. This means a builder, mess, cutting, etc, and it probably won't be straight. One builder said he could take the whole board out and put a new one in. Sounds like too much hassle to us.
  • Put something at the bottom of the frame to push the blinds out. This might work, but it has to look ok otherwise my wife will veto it.

 

 

Any alternate suggestions? Or suggestions what might look ok sitting there to push the blinds out before they hit the window sill?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

pih

pih
  #2974800 29-Sep-2022 14:47
I suggest either: leave it as is and only allow the blind to go right to the sill (photo shows it slightly above), or trim the sill. Having it sit in front of the overhang will look a little ugly and create a gap for air to get in, reducing the blind's effectiveness at keeping heat in significantly.

wellygary
  #2974801 29-Sep-2022 14:49
I would look as roughing up some triangle pieces of wood to guide the blinds out... paint them white and they should look Ok, 

 

If you wanted more minimalist you could probably do it with white plastic coasted wire bent into a triangle...

 

 

 

But as another poster says, this work against the blinds doing any insualtion, + it will possibly let in more light bleed around the bottom

lxsw20
  #2974803 29-Sep-2022 14:52
Could ramp it out at the bottom with a big door stop on each end of the window or something. I suspect low WAF though as it won't be pretty. 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #2974804 29-Sep-2022 14:57
timmmay:

 

  • Make the window sill shorter. 

 

Do you mean narrower?

 

If that’s the case, it shouldn’t be too difficult to reduce the width without removing and replacing the sill.

 

Why is it important to have the blinds lower than the sill? Appears to look OK as it is.




timmmay

  #2974918 29-Sep-2022 15:35
Before we ordered I thought the blinds would sit on the sills, but my wife decided they have to go over, so that's that.

 

Narrowing / shortening the sill is something I asked two builders. Both said it would be difficult to do it accurately. If they can't do it I definitely can't!

 

I was thinking something triangle that I didn't have to cut and paint myself, at least as a test. They would also look pretty odd when the blinds are up.

 

 

