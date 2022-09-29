We have roman blinds that are motorised, and I can automate using Home Assistant. The problem we have is the window sills protrude a fair way out from the wall so the blinds sit there instead of going all the way down. Our current solution is to stand there while each blind goes down and lift it over the window sill. I'd like a better solution.

The two general approaches I've thought of are:

Make the window sill shorter. This means a builder, mess, cutting, etc, and it probably won't be straight. One builder said he could take the whole board out and put a new one in. Sounds like too much hassle to us.

Put something at the bottom of the frame to push the blinds out. This might work, but it has to look ok otherwise my wife will veto it.

Any alternate suggestions? Or suggestions what might look ok sitting there to push the blinds out before they hit the window sill?