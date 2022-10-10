Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLooking for advice on fence design
jrcollins

25 posts

Geek


#300877 10-Oct-2022 22:26
Send private message quote this post

I'm planning to replace an existing fence on a concrete retaining wall with a horizontal slat fence using flanged aluminium posts and Kwila slats. 

 

The basic design would be something like in the photo.

 

I would prefer not to use any type of prefabricated fence panels.

 

 

A complicating factor is the fence line includes a couple of obtuse angles.

 

I was thinking of using either timber batons or lengths of aluminium angle screwed to the posts. The slats would then be screwed/nailed to the timber or aluminium angle.

 

For the obtuse angles, depending on the choice of timber or aluminium, I could either rip the timber batons at an angle or else have the aluminium shaped to the required angle.

 

Just not sure about the details so I was hoping someone might have done something similar and could offer some advice.

Create new topic
mattwnz
18872 posts

Uber Geek


  #2980431 10-Oct-2022 23:08
Send private message quote this post

The posts and framing are the key. Also timber (especially when horizonal) can warp. In NZ you generally use timber cantilever posts, so it has strength from falling over or being blown over. Not unless you are using a fencing system that has prebuilt aluminum members. Once the posts and framing up, installing slats is pretty simple.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
rogercruse
616 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2980433 10-Oct-2022 23:10
Send private message quote this post

We had a 6 foot high fence installed surrounding our new property using this Fencing - Lamina

 

The trouble with most fences is ... who gets the "good side", you or the neighbour? With Laminata, both sides are the same.

 

We used the 'Classic' panels, but the 'SmartWall' is nice too.

 

 

 

Got the fencing work installed by a local company with also installed our deck and a shed.

mattwnz
18872 posts

Uber Geek


  #2980437 11-Oct-2022 00:09
Send private message quote this post

That looks quite good and very private with no board gaps, but quite pricey. 

 

 

 

Double skinning it solves the problem of who gets the good and bad side of a normal fence. Also provides more privacy as you then can't see between the boards. 

 

I have seen so many poorly built fences, and one of the common problems is the premature rotting at the bottom where there isn't enough ground clearance. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 