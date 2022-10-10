I'm planning to replace an existing fence on a concrete retaining wall with a horizontal slat fence using flanged aluminium posts and Kwila slats.

The basic design would be something like in the photo.

I would prefer not to use any type of prefabricated fence panels.

A complicating factor is the fence line includes a couple of obtuse angles.

I was thinking of using either timber batons or lengths of aluminium angle screwed to the posts. The slats would then be screwed/nailed to the timber or aluminium angle.

For the obtuse angles, depending on the choice of timber or aluminium, I could either rip the timber batons at an angle or else have the aluminium shaped to the required angle.

Just not sure about the details so I was hoping someone might have done something similar and could offer some advice.