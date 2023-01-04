Trying to replace some window handles and the type 1 square drive screws are damaged and won't move

I've tried using a screw removal tool and attempted to drill the screw out, but even using a power drill I'm struggling to make much of an impact.

I can't cut a notch due to the way the screw is mounted, and I've looked at similar guides to these for tips

I feel I'm not using the screw extractor correctly so any tips would be appreciated.