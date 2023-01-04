Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Removing damaged screws - any tips / tricks?
Trying to replace some window handles and the type 1 square drive screws are damaged and won't move

 

I've tried using a screw removal tool and attempted to drill the screw out, but even using a power drill I'm struggling to make much of an impact.

 

I can't cut a notch due to the way the screw is mounted, and I've looked at similar guides to these for tips

 

I feel I'm not using the screw extractor correctly so any tips would be appreciated.




"I've tried using a screw removal tool and attempted to drill the screw out, but even using a power drill I'm struggling to make much of an impact."

 

You want lots of low speed Torque to get a screw out...   A Fully charged battery drill might be a better bet than a corded one??...

 

Also make sure the extractor bits are  used in reverse when you are both drilling it and then extracting it with the "round" end..

 

Also its likely there's some corrasion on the screw treads, lots of CRC is also likely to be helpful...

Square drive screws are supposed to avoid this kind of problem. How are they damaged?

 

I have had good luck with screw extractors. Use a metal bit of suitable size to drill a round hole into the screw, which the extractor can then burrow into. Works like magic for me.

 

 




Rikkitic:

 

Square drive screws are supposed to avoid this kind of problem. How are they damaged?

 

I have had good luck with screw extractors. Use a metal bit of suitable size to drill a round hole into the screw, which the extractor can then burrow into. Works like magic for me.

 

 

 

 

Screw extractors need a hole to bite into.

 

Do as Rikkitic says and drill down into the screw with a drill bit that is very slightly smaller in diameter to the extractor, then apply the extractor to that hole.




a lot of screw/bolt removal articles are complete BS, because the bolts they use are not stuck. typically the reason the screw is munted is because its rusted in there.

 

easyouts etc only work well if its NOT seized in the hole. using heating/cooling and penetration lube to free it first will help. penetration lubes need time to soak in and work down the thread. putting more on does not make it go faster.

Would love a pic. If the square drive is now a round hole, without seeing pics, I'd find the next size up bit and hammer it in so it's just sitting wedged in. Then click on the cordless impact driver and hit it hard in one shot. Hammering in a torx bit into a flogged out hex hole works really well. If the screw head is basically round now then a torx bit hammered in might do the job. Obviously as it's in a window take whatever means necessary to not smash the glass when you strike it.







