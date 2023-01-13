Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIY1-ph to 3-ph converter
aucklander

457 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303055 13-Jan-2023 10:40
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

 

I got one of these generic 3-ph converters from Aliexpress (750W capacity) and I was wondering if anyone knows more about what the various switches can do? I mean the ones labelled X0, X1, X2, X3 ?

 

I am looking to add a foot pedal which will act as a "dead man switch", the motor needs to stop if I lift my foot off the pedal, I need both hands for the intended operation of this system and a foot pedal would be the best approach to have an emergency stop rather than reaching for the stop button on the device faceplate. I could have the pedal wired to cut power to the system (the single-phase supply to the converter) but the electronics inside might not like this approach too much?

 

Is any of these switches able to provide this functionality? These switches are not addressed in any way through the manual received or on instructions I could find on internet - this is pretty generic product, front panel might vary but base functionality and programming varies very little between manufacturers. To add to the mystery, they call them "sensor" on the label but the symbol used is actually for a switch. Then X2 and X3 are also shown separately but with a different context, referring to "encoder input" - what is that?

 

Also (less important) - could one of these switches be used to provide feed-back about the real rpm, like a tachometer, and have the real RPM displayed instead of Hz or some RPM which is calculated by the device based on the parameters you enter initially (you need to set the motor nominal voltage, nominal Hz, nominal rpm, nominal amps, etc)? Is this what the "encoder input" might be intended to do?

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005003772734119.html

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Create new topic
MikeAqua
7138 posts

Uber Geek


  #3020786 13-Jan-2023 10:58
Send private message quote this post

Generally X0 - X3 would be for binary sensors for example a limit or float switch.  The analog input would be used for something like variable RPM, temperature, pressure etc.

 

Encoder can be something like a rotary switch used to set RPM or similar.

 

Disclaimer: I'm not by any means an expert in this stuff but I have dabbled.

 

Your foot pedal is not really an emergency stop.  It's a safety device for sure.  But an estop has some very particular characteristics, one of which is that if the estop is triggered it has to be actively reset before it will complete a circuit again.




Mike

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
aucklander

457 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3020791 13-Jan-2023 11:19
Send private message quote this post

OK, thanks,

 

so it looks like I could just experiment with these inputs and see how the converter reacts, it should not do any damage if I "shortcut" one of the X pins to ground, as a float switch or a limit switch will do exactly the same?. I agree with the definition of the emergency stop, I will re-word my request: I am after a "remote on/off" switch, not an emergency stop.

 

The motor has a worm gear (30:1) on it and my goal is to create a setup allowing me to wind a wire onto that shaft. This is not for electric windings, coils, transformers - the wire will be 2-3mm galv wire or stainless. If it works OK I will try to increase thickness to use 4mm, 5mm, etc; The force needed to hold the wire will require me to use both hands also for better control of where the wire overlaps over the previous layer, this is why I need to find a way to move the start / stop to a foot pedal.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 