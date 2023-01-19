Need to replace our aging vacuum cleaner soon. Ideally want a Dyson V11 or something with equivalent performance (have used one of these), but frankly can't justify the $$ at the moment.

The problem with vacuum cleaner reviews are they are very subjective, and there aren't many places reviewing them properly. RTings is great, but they only have a very limited selection they've looked at.

Has anyone bought one of the Midea Vacuums, either the P10+ Pro or the P12 Flex & can comment on how well they actually work? Appreciate any comments.