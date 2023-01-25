Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Garage Door Rainwater Dripping
#303220 25-Jan-2023 14:53
I recently had a new sectional garage door installed. The door was manufactured by B&D Doors. When it rains against the garage door any water clinging to the face of the door and sitting on top of the panels runs into the garage when I open the door. The installer has tried to minimise this water seepage by sticking a piece of tape on top of each panel but this has not worked. No other solution has been provided other than a suggestion that I apply a hydrophobic coating to the door which may stop the rainwater clinging to it. Does anyone else have this problem?

  #3027065 25-Jan-2023 16:37
I have exactly this problem and have recently been thinking about solutions. I was going to get some self-adhesive foam strip/tape and put it along one edge of each section. Thinking it would be hidden and compressed when the door is closed and hopefully stop the rain getting into the gaps.

 

If that doesn’t work, I might try strips on both edges of each section, so that they press against each other to maybe provide greater seal.

 

 




