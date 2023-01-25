I recently had a new sectional garage door installed. The door was manufactured by B&D Doors. When it rains against the garage door any water clinging to the face of the door and sitting on top of the panels runs into the garage when I open the door. The installer has tried to minimise this water seepage by sticking a piece of tape on top of each panel but this has not worked. No other solution has been provided other than a suggestion that I apply a hydrophobic coating to the door which may stop the rainwater clinging to it. Does anyone else have this problem?