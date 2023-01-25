Hi all,

I have a 24 year old house which has an original moisture master installed. It has 3 switches - power on/off, heat on/off and fan low/high.

During the winter I usually just leave it on - and it keeps the windows nice and dry - we certainly notice it when we forget to turn it on!

Recently, on the Moisture Master website I saw that they can suck cool air in from the outside to assist with cooling the house.

The electrician I spoke to said that the ceiling space (which can get up to at least 53degs C) would heat the air as it passed through the ceiling space to the fan - so may not work for cooling.

Still, I pressed ahead wanting to try it and got him to install an external vent and duct leading to the fan in the ceiling. When he was here at 8am, I turned it on and it seemed to work well.

Now, the trouble is, I don't know when or how it turns on. I switched it on at the wall at about 3pm and nothing - no air coming in through the internal vent. It's been on all afternoon and now it's 8pm. In my mind, it should now be sucking cool air in from outside and blowing it into the centre of the house. But nothing. What normally triggers these things to start? It worked fine at 8am. Is it going to kick into life at 10pm?! I really wish it would just turn on when I flick the switch - but I assume it must have some sensor inside it disagreeing with me...

Can anyone advise? The electrician and I categorised this as a bit of an experiment - if I did get cool air coming out, I could then consider putting vents in all the rooms - with a new touchpad style controller. Maybe that's the issue? It still thinks it's a moisture master as we've only completed half the job? Does it have timer or sensor in the ceiling telling it when to turn on or off? I really want to see if we can get cool air inside before going ahead with the bells and whistles.

EDIT: It's now just come on at 8:15pm and is blowing nice cool air - about 2 hours too late but it's working.