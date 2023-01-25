Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How is a Moisture Master supposed to work?
BryanG

27 posts

Geek


#303224 25-Jan-2023 20:08
Hi all,

 

I have a 24 year old house which has an original moisture master installed.  It has 3 switches - power on/off, heat on/off and fan low/high.

 

During the winter I usually just leave it on - and it keeps the windows nice and dry - we certainly notice it when we forget to turn it on!

 

Recently, on the Moisture Master website I saw that they can suck cool air in from the outside to assist with cooling the house.

 

The electrician I spoke to said that the ceiling space (which can get up to at least 53degs C) would heat the air as it passed through the ceiling space to the fan - so may not work for cooling.

 

Still, I pressed ahead wanting to try it and got him to install an external vent and duct leading to the fan in the ceiling.  When he was here at 8am, I turned it on and it seemed to work well.

 

Now, the trouble is, I don't know when or how it turns on.  I switched it on at the wall at about 3pm and nothing - no air coming in through the internal vent.  It's been on all afternoon and now it's 8pm.  In my mind, it should now be sucking cool air in from outside and blowing it into the centre of the house.  But nothing.  What normally triggers these things to start?  It worked fine at 8am.  Is it going to kick into life at 10pm?!   I really wish it would just turn on when I flick the switch - but I assume it must have some sensor inside it disagreeing with me...

 

Can anyone advise?  The electrician and I categorised this as a bit of an experiment - if I did get cool air coming out, I could then consider putting vents in all the rooms - with a new touchpad style controller.  Maybe that's the issue?  It still thinks it's a moisture master as we've only completed half the job?  Does it have timer or sensor in the ceiling telling it when to turn on or off?  I really want to see if we can get cool air inside before going ahead with the bells and whistles.

 

 

 

EDIT:  It's now just come on at 8:15pm and is blowing nice cool air - about 2 hours too late but it's working.

Maybe it has a thermostat in it, stopping it pushing hot air into your house?

This might work, but you'll need a high volume of air to make a significant difference. It should help a bit, but probably not a lot.

We have ducted air conditioning, turned on from 2pm today, that pushes very cold air out, works well but as soon as I turned it off the temperature starts rising again.

Yeah - we looked at ducted a/c but it was around the $12k mark for 10KW.  Thought I would try some wide open windows during the day (perks of WFH) and then some cool air pumped in during the evening.

 

It may well be a thermostat - will talk to the electrician.  I planted a Zigbee thermometer in the exit-vent and it seems to have really kicked off at 25degs.  Then in 18 minutes it's got down to 22degs.  So that is a good result - but to be worth vents in each room, it would really need to start at about 6pm - which was still 31degs inside the vent.

 

 

a lot of ventilation systems turn off when they are to hot. in summer, or even a sunny winters day, the ceiling can get to hot and it turns off. an external air inlet helps but at some point the heat is enough to heat soak the fan etc and it will turn off. the external air inlet helps extend the time it runs for.

 

most likely the reason you switched it on and nothing happened is that it was already turned off due to heat and it needs to be running to pull the air through it to cool it. so basically it needs to be running before it gets to hot.

 

i have a similar setup. it originally had manual change over from inside inlet to outside (press the button) but i made it automatic by adding a damper, thermostat and power supply. i set the thermostat (mounted in the ceiling) just above room temp so when ceiling space gets to that temp it switches to the outdoor inlet.

 

cooling ability? limited, because if it really hot the ceiling space is so hot it heat soaks the fan and it all turns off anyway. i would not bother to do it for cooling.  i really do it to extend the run time to improve ventilation, after all its a ventilation system not a heating/cooling system. use the cooling system to do the cooling.

 

note: the only way to do it for cooling is mount the fan inside the house so it can't be overheated. but also keep in mind the outdoor air temp is not much cooler than the room temp anyway. very limited amount of cooling unless you have a house that gets crazy hot like the last place i lived in that hit over 40c inside.



With a high volume of air the ceiling cavity temperature becomes irrelevant, and the motor location only matters if that's where the thermostat is.

Putting 20 degree air into a 30 degree room that has a full room worth of furniture with all it's mass at 30c won't cool it much. Maybe it's enough to bother with if you don't want cooling.

Air conditioning is more effective. Yes it's expensive. Ducted systems really need individual room temperature control to be useful. Individual systems or multi split are simpler.

That all makes sense - thanks.

 

Ceiling space got up to 53degs on the day I measured it - so I guess that would convince the fan not to run.  The inside of the house (on average) hits only about 30degs.

 

Now that the fan is actually running, the air flow is cool but quite weak - so adding another 3 bedroom outlets would make that worse.  Plus I've been informed by the Mrs that each room would need to have control over the airflow (!!).

 

The sparky advised that the next step would be to add a damper and control panel - but it sounds (and feels) like all this would not be money well spent.

 

 

You would need a much higher power fan. I'm not sure it's worth the money either. Save up for air conditioning.

