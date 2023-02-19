I'm currently building a small deck that is around my new timber cabin. The deck is L shaped and is 4.5m long by 1.5m wide wrapping and around the front and one side of the cabin. I've currently got enough 90 degree joist hangers as the joist span is slightly less than 1.5m but where the corner of the cabin is I was planning on using a 45 degree joist as a bearer (~2.2m longish) to allow for mitered decking boards and a neater look but to mount it effectively I need hangers that are 45 degrees for both joists running in to this angled bearer.

I've tried my local M10 and bunnings and they dont appear to have any instock, just the normal 90 degree which I have enough off... So my question is, where can I purchase L/R 45 degree hangers or can I create the equivalent using things like nail plates, roof ties etc.? The joists/bearers are the same level and the bottom of them is at worst case 200mm from the ground.

Any help/direction is really appreciated as its been annoying me for a while now and I haven't got anywhere... The US use them a lot and they seem easily available there but not here?

Cheers

Chris