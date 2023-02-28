Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Robinhood rangehood - motor issue?
#303691 28-Feb-2023 17:32
Hi team,

 

Thought I'd double check with the GZ brains trust before I go on a wild goose chase:

 

I've just got a new kitchen, including a new rangehood. The Rangehood is a Robinhood RWE3CL9SSDC . This was purchased by me through HN but installed by professional kitchen installers.

 

The issue with the rangehood is that at its highest fan speed, the motor vibration is super loud; basically unusable - it's not even a fan noise, it's an actual vibration. No issues with the first two speeds.

 

Kitchen installer said they've seen this before where the motor is misaligned causing these vibrations.

 

The question I have is, do I contact HN or do I contact Robinhood? Not wanting a new rangehood, just a repair or new motor if that's possible. 

 

Has anyone here had this with their rangehoods or have any experience with this?

 

Thanks in advance

  #3043379 28-Feb-2023 17:57
I would contact Robinhood directly since it is a product issue.

 

I have not experienced this myself, but rangehoods do seem to be one of those items which are highly variable in quality. I don't think they put a lot of thought into the design, especially when it comes to limiting noise.

  #3043380 28-Feb-2023 17:58
Some people will tell you that you should always deal with the retailer and make it their problem. There is some wisdom in this - They took your money and make a profit on selling to you.

 

Others will say go directly to the source and cut out the middleman. HN will presumably end up going via Robinhood support.

 

Personally I would try going directly to Robinhood and give them a call - If no joy go via HN.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

