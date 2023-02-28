Hi team,

Thought I'd double check with the GZ brains trust before I go on a wild goose chase:

I've just got a new kitchen, including a new rangehood. The Rangehood is a Robinhood RWE3CL9SSDC . This was purchased by me through HN but installed by professional kitchen installers.

The issue with the rangehood is that at its highest fan speed, the motor vibration is super loud; basically unusable - it's not even a fan noise, it's an actual vibration. No issues with the first two speeds.

Kitchen installer said they've seen this before where the motor is misaligned causing these vibrations.

The question I have is, do I contact HN or do I contact Robinhood? Not wanting a new rangehood, just a repair or new motor if that's possible.

Has anyone here had this with their rangehoods or have any experience with this?

Thanks in advance