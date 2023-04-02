In learning how to use my lathe I am doing some basic projects.
First up is an engineers hammer.
I would like to cold blue this.
I can get small volumes from gun shops, however I know you can get 500ml (or there abouts) bottles.
I have trawled my way through lots of engineering suppliers and can not find anyone who sells this.
Anyone have any supplier ?
After the hammer comes a tap follower, then a die holder for the lathe.
After that I will see if the guys at work can mill me some tool holders for my QCTP.
One I have enough stuff sold from my shed I am allowed to buy a mill for home, and then I can learn to use that too.
Its a complete p!ss me off that the government years ago stopped high schools like PNths QEC having night classes, they were a brilliant place for people to learn new skills .