In learning how to use my lathe I am doing some basic projects.

First up is an engineers hammer.

I would like to cold blue this.

I can get small volumes from gun shops, however I know you can get 500ml (or there abouts) bottles.

I have trawled my way through lots of engineering suppliers and can not find anyone who sells this.

Anyone have any supplier ?

After the hammer comes a tap follower, then a die holder for the lathe.

After that I will see if the guys at work can mill me some tool holders for my QCTP.

One I have enough stuff sold from my shed I am allowed to buy a mill for home, and then I can learn to use that too.

Its a complete p!ss me off that the government years ago stopped high schools like PNths QEC having night classes, they were a brilliant place for people to learn new skills .