Anybody brought one a big pure sine inverter?

The reason, why I ask, is that in recent years they have got to a price point I can more easily justify. And the recent weather events have brought h

The primary application would be to be part of my emergency / power cut kit.

Spouse is extremely attached to her hairdryer - despite having grown up in a poor country with frequent power cuts, she insists she cannot go to be without showing, and having dried here hair with her hairdryer. Low heat would be fine. Assume about 1200W.

For longer power cuts, keeping fridges / freezers cold

+ assorted sundry (charging devices, ONT / router etc)

Secondary purpose will be to run 230v tools away from home. Dremals / sanders / polishers etc. Issue is that I am in the dewalt battery ecosystem. And while good for frequently used tools, it is super expensive vs corded tools for stuff I use infrequently.

Want to be able to run of either car.

Leaf with a 1.7kW (135A) DC- DC converter

Lexus Hybrid SUV which also uses a DC - DC convert to supply 12v. Unknown side, but I assume similar, perhaps a little more given the car is loaded with 12v stuff (amp for sound system under boot floor, power tailgate, powered and heated front seats, heated rear glass and mirrors, Front & rear halogen fog lights, 3x boot lights, mirror lights, doorstep lights).

Thinking of something like the below:

(1500W, 3000W surge $300)



https://nz.adventurekings.com/touring-4wding/electrical/kings-1500w-pure-sine-wave-inverter-safe-reliable-240v-power-in-your-vehicle-campsite.html

Or (3000W, 6000W surge, $400 on special)

https://nz.adventurekings.com/kings-3000w-pure-sine-wave-inverter-remote-compatible-incl-wiring.html

Obviously the latter is kinda massive, and my DC -DC wouldn't keep up if I ran it hard continuously, but it should (drawing down the start battery) have the grunt to start larger devices.

Thoughts? good idea? Bad idea?