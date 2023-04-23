At the home show, we came across a company doing under bench, per tap, and then whole house water filtration. We already have an underbench system in our kitchen, but it's so SLOW!

It doesn't seem too bad of a deal to get a whole house filtration system done. Show special $1200 for the 2-filter system. About $500 of that is a one-off purchase upgrade magnetic something that apparently removes the bulk of the stuff that causes 'hard' water (and converts it to 'soft' water) , which is a problem in our house, our shower glass are constantly needing cleaning despite having Diamond Fusion.

Does anyone here have experience and think it's worthwhile? There is a plumber to be involved so I am guessing $300-500 for installation.

They did mention a 3-5% water pressure difference which can increase up to 10% by the time the filters need replacing annually, which costs about $200 total. We like our water pressure, esp in the shower. I am a little worried he is underplaying how much pressure we could lose.

My other concern is just around filters, how interchangeable they are with other brands of filtration systems, I don't want to implement a system and then find they go out of business and our system is useless etc.

Comments or caveats are welcome.