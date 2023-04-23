Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
At the home show, we came across a company doing under bench, per tap, and then whole house water filtration. We already have an underbench system in our kitchen, but it's so SLOW!

 

It doesn't seem too bad of a deal to get a whole house filtration system done. Show special $1200 for the 2-filter system. About $500 of that is a one-off purchase upgrade magnetic something that apparently removes the bulk of the stuff that causes 'hard' water (and converts it to 'soft' water) , which is a problem in our house, our shower glass are constantly needing cleaning despite having Diamond Fusion.

 

Does anyone here have experience and think it's worthwhile? There is a plumber to be involved so I am guessing $300-500 for installation. 

 

They did mention a 3-5% water pressure difference which can increase up to 10% by the time the filters need replacing annually, which costs about $200 total. We like our water pressure, esp in the shower. I am a little worried he is underplaying how much pressure we could lose. 

 

My other concern is just around filters, how interchangeable they are with other brands of filtration systems, I don't want to implement a system and then find they go out of business and our system is useless etc. 

 

 

 

Comments or caveats are welcome.

 

 

If you go with it, have the plumber install a valved bypass.
We didn’t have one and a filter base cracked over Christmas….
Learned that one the hard way

 
 
 
 

You should look into magnetic water softeners. The early results of a search here say unproven woo woo BS that doesn't work.

As a rule, NZ does not have 'hard' water with lots of calcium or salts in it.

 

I dont know where you live, but why do you think you have hard water?

 

Does your electric jug suffer from calcium build ups - especially around the element?

 

 

 

Do you use liquid body wash or bars of soap in your shower?

 

While it is too late for our shower glass, we switched to body wash a few years ago - dramatic difference.

 

Bars of soap contain calcium and leave soap scum/calcium build up on surfaces.

 

Switch to liquid soap/body wash which is just a mild detergent without calcium and minerals.




use a squeegie on the shower glass and then it doesnt have the chance to create water spots.

 

NZ/Auckland doesnt really have hard water like the US does so it will make little difference to this.

 

I honestly dont see the point in whole house systems, your flushing your toilets, doing your washing, watering your gardens with the filtered water, none of this cares.

 

if you still want filtered water for drinking get a water filter that goers inline with the kitchen faucet like this one: https://www.nzfilterwarehouse.com/product/619041 

 

way cheaper, in both initial outlay and maintenance costs.

anyone who sells magnetic filters you should avoid.

 

water pressure, it depends on if your mains pressure or not. tho even if your tank water if you have a decent pump it will be fine. the pressure drop is barley noticeable.

 

dual filters, it depends on what filters your using. you can run just one filter just fine. depends on if your tank water or town supply. or if you want carbon filter to remove chlorine. just make sure its using standard sized filters, which most but not all do. then its a case of getting the right sized filters to suit your needs. 

 

the primarily filter is there to help extend the life of the main fine filter.

 

if piping is accessible you can plumb it up so toilet water doesn't go through the filter. that just extends the filter a bit longer.

