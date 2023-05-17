So before we left on holiday (the evening prior to flying out) water started dripping heavily from the ceiling into our lounge room. This was particularly concerning as we don't have any bathrooms or toilets directly above or even super close.

We turned off the water and contacted our plumber, who despite multiple promises, didn't come until 10 days later when we got back from holiday (In Laws had keys etc).

Turns out, our recently renovated ensuite shower is the culprit. We just had a new shower base put down a couple of months ago and a Tiler did all the waterproofing and then laid tiles. Seems some part of that has not been done correctly. As a result water has travelled down and into the cavity between our first and second floor and water has poured out. We haven't been able to see where the water leaked from, we have used the shower many many many times since the renovation without this issue and believe it may have been caused by one of our kids sitting over the drain when the water was running.

We have lodged an insurance claim, stopped using the ensuite and am awaiting an assessor to come and inspect. At the least the ceiling in the downstairs lounge, living and kitchen will need to be repainted and looks like some plaster is also likely damaged. We aren't sure if water has gone into the walls.

The insurer is likely to repair the damage caused by the leak, but not the cause of the leak itself nor the plumber to come and check it out, does that sound about right?

If that's the case, and it looks like the shower will need to have it's tiles lifted and waterproofing re-done, at a considerable cost, who is liable? I assume the tiler/waterproofer? Is that process going to be us against that guy, or insurance against that guy? Obviously, we aren't keen to get him back given the job he did looks to be the cause of the issue.

Does anyone have experience of something like this?