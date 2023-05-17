Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
networkn

Networkn
#304587 17-May-2023 17:18
So before we left on holiday (the evening prior to flying out) water started dripping heavily from the ceiling into our lounge room. This was particularly concerning as we don't have any bathrooms or toilets directly above or even super close. 

 

We turned off the water and contacted our plumber, who despite multiple promises, didn't come until 10 days later when we got back from holiday (In Laws had keys etc). 

 

Turns out, our recently renovated ensuite shower is the culprit. We just had a new shower base put down a couple of months ago and a Tiler did all the waterproofing and then laid tiles. Seems some part of that has not been done correctly. As a result water has travelled down and into the cavity between our first and second floor and water has poured out. We haven't been able to see where the water leaked from, we have used the shower many many many times since the renovation without this issue and believe it may have been caused by one of our kids sitting over the drain when the water was running.

 

We have lodged an insurance claim, stopped using the ensuite and am awaiting an assessor to come and inspect. At the least the ceiling in the downstairs lounge, living and kitchen will need to be repainted and looks like some plaster is also likely damaged. We aren't sure if water has gone into the walls. 

 

The insurer is likely to repair the damage caused by the leak, but not the cause of the leak itself nor the plumber to come and check it out, does that sound about right? 

 

If that's the case, and it looks like the shower will need to have it's tiles lifted and waterproofing re-done, at a considerable cost, who is liable? I assume the tiler/waterproofer? Is that process going to be us against that guy, or insurance against that guy? Obviously, we aren't keen to get him back given the job he did looks to be the cause of the issue. 

 

 

 

Does anyone have experience of something like this?

OllieF
  #3077244 17-May-2023 17:41
I think you have done all the right things.  Without knowing the full details, I may also get an experienced builder (site 2 or 3 level) to take an extensive look) in case the plumber or insurance assessor has missed something. 

 

Does indeed sound like a nightmare.  All the best.

 
 
 
 

Handle9
  #3077253 17-May-2023 18:06
Who was your contract with for the bathroom? Did you use a main contractor or did you engage the sub-trades directly?

 

Whoever your contract is with for the work holds the liability. The insurance company will go after that contractor as should you.

 

The other complicating factor in bathrooms is when waterproofing is involved there can be consents required. It's a tricky situation and worth investigating carefully. 

 

https://www.heskethhenry.co.nz/insights-opinion/tiled-showers-did-you-know-a-building-consent-may-be-required-00192/

 

 

gzt

gzt
  #3077258 17-May-2023 18:46
networkn: Does anyone have experience of something like this?

I had something similar. The builder was familiar with NZ made shower bases. My base was an import and different. Assembly required silicone seal all around the base meeting the door track. This wasn't done. Another factor the tiler had not sealed the skirting tile top edge butting the side of the shower base at the top corner - normally not really necessary and not a problem, that created a path for water to flow from the base top corner in behind the tiles.. eventually exiting under a cabinet on the opposite side of the wall some distance away.

I caught it before any real damage. The tracing took a few goes with the plumber, builder and tiler coming in at different times. Eventually figured out with elimination it did take ages and running the shower and spraying around and observing. Solution was builder sealing the base as required.

As I recall instructions for the base were unclear at best. The builder assumed it was similar to NZ bases. Liability did not come up as there was no lasting damage and everyone just pitched in at no charge over several weeks and visits until it was resolved.



pih

pih
  #3077259 17-May-2023 18:52
networkn:

 

...and believe it may have been caused by one of our kids sitting over the drain when the water was running. 

 

 

Might be worth investigating this further, even to the point of cutting a ceiling hatch out below the ensuite to inspect the area below the shower, and leak testing to see if the waterproofing fails when it shouldn't.

 

If what you say is correct, it may not be failed waterproofing at all: if my kids are anything to go by they love to make a bath out of a shower, is it possible the water overflowed out of the waterproofed shower base area? In which case, no tradies are to blame 😕

 

 

gzt

gzt
  #3077261 17-May-2023 19:19
networkn: given the job he did looks to be the cause of the issue

as you can tell from my little story it's a good idea to avoid assumptions. The cause may be multiple contributing factors or a wildcard nobody predicted.

surfisup1000
  #3077272 17-May-2023 20:29
We had something similar happen with our upstairs bath ... the drain developed a leak and it came down pretty quickly into our kitchen area.   

 

Even so, our insurance company said this is considered this to be a 'slow' leak and they only paid a partial payout.   So, we had to pay 1/2 of the repairs ourselves from memory. You might find they consider your case as gradual damage .

 

https://initio.co.nz/faqs/is-my-water-damage-sudden-or-hidden-gradual-damage/

 

In any case, your insurance company is not liable for the faulty installation.  

 

Did you check if your tradie had liability insurance? If so, you could perhaps claim under their insurance. Otherwise, you'll need to sue the tradie. Disputes tribunal could be an option for claims less than 10k I think.

 

If the tradie is using a limited liability company he can just shutdown the company to avoid liability.

 

 

 

 

 

 

