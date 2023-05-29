I want to buy an auger to clean up our kitchen sink drain pipes as it's blocking often. I had a cheap manual one, but it has never worked properly and has also fallen apart.

Overseas there are many options, but I can't find many options here in NZ. So far the best I could find is from Mitre 10 but it does not seem to have auto feed, which I like.

I also saw a Ryobi cordless one, but I'd like to stick to my Makita cordless tools as I have invested in those batteries. Makita doesn't seem to have one.

Any tips?