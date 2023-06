i have a booster pump and its ok. my shower i suspect is an all pressure unit so the pump made quite a difference. with a low pressure shower you may need to change the head to a high pressure head (smaller holes but harder spray due to higher pressure).

however the big problem was it was sucking in air via the header pipe. they fitted an over pressure valve on top, tho i'm told thats actually illegal. part of of the problem is the way the pipes are done and that the pressure regulator has trouble keeping up with the flow. part of that is due to our high water mains pressure. i fitted a primary regulator to reduce pressure for the house as its way to much which helped the hot water a bit as well.

one day i'll replace it with a mains pressure one and probably fit PV hot water system as well.