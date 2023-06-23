Hi everyone.

After a few years suffering the low pressure hot water in my showers I have decided to move to main pressure. (that should fix the issue from my plumber comments)

i asked a plumber and they quoted me $3900 for a 180L cylinder, plus all the valves and some adjustment on the shower heads.

it is the first price i got so I don't know if it is expensive or a fair price.

Essentially $3900 from the quote everything should be covered.

**as part of that quoted, they included 8 hours at $80 per hour. this is the part that i believe is too much but I might be wrong.

could someone recommend me a plumber who does a good job at a reasonable price?

im located in Christchurch