Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYRecommendation: Changing from Low pressure to main pressure water system
samgdan

126 posts

Master Geek


#306042 23-Jun-2023 09:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone.

 

After a few years suffering the low pressure hot water in my showers I have decided to move to main pressure. (that should fix the issue from my plumber comments)

 

i asked a plumber and they quoted me $3900 for a 180L cylinder, plus all the valves and some adjustment on the shower heads.

 

it is the first price i got so I don't know if it is expensive or a fair price.

 

Essentially $3900 from the quote everything should be covered.

 

**as part of that quoted, they included 8 hours at $80 per hour. this is the part that i believe is too much but I might be wrong. 

 

 

 

could someone recommend me a plumber who does a good job at a reasonable price?

 

im located in Christchurch 

 

 

Create new topic
Eva888
1640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3093811 23-Jun-2023 09:22
Send private message quote this post

We paid $3k about 5 years ago for a similar job so it sounds reasonable. It didn’t make much difference to the shower because they put a pressure valve on the mains and we haven’t changed the shower tap ware yet.

What it did make a difference to was when replacing other taps, it was easier to find more mains pressure ones to choose from. That spurred me when the old kitchen tap needed replacing and the difference in price and choice between low and mains taps was a factor in changing over to mains for future proofing.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
samgdan

126 posts

Master Geek


  #3093812 23-Jun-2023 09:26
Send private message quote this post

thank you, it is hard to say how was your case, but in my case the pressure on the showers is very poor, the plumber already adjusted the best they could the shower heads and it did improve but not much.

 

they recommend me to move to mains pressure and that would make a big difference on the shower head water pressure.

 

 

Eva888
1640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3093821 23-Jun-2023 09:31
Send private message quote this post

Our plumber is into water saving. He’s an inspector plumber so unless I really whinge he keeps our taps set at a lower flow rate.

They can ramp it up on mains so I’m sure yours will be a great improvement.



samgdan

126 posts

Master Geek


  #3093822 23-Jun-2023 09:33
Send private message quote this post

if you dont mind, would you mind sharing the details of your plumber?

 

im located in christchurch, so hopefully we are in the same city.

 

thanks

Bung
5138 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3093868 23-Jun-2023 09:40
Send private message quote this post

Just so we know where you're starting from try measuring how many litres of water you get from your shower in 30 seconds.

samgdan

126 posts

Master Geek


  #3093870 23-Jun-2023 09:44
Send private message quote this post

Bung: Just so we know where you're starting from try measuring how many litres of water you get from your shower in 30 seconds.

 

no need to do that, the pressure is bad, the pressure increase a bit if you add cold water, which is normal to do. but still it is bad. trust me i been suffering this for years and winter in the worse period.

timmmay
19298 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3093871 23-Jun-2023 09:48
Send private message quote this post

We went from low to high pressure hot water, huge different in shower quality. We moved the hot water cylinder into the ceiling, changed all the pipes, and completely redid the bathroom including relining, underfloor heating, standard shower head and rain head, and a stairway up to the ceiling space. Ten years ago that cost about $40K, so $3K seems pretty cheap.



samgdan

126 posts

Master Geek


  #3093874 23-Jun-2023 09:55
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

We went from low to high pressure hot water, huge different in shower quality. We moved the hot water cylinder into the ceiling, changed all the pipes, and completely redid the bathroom including relining, underfloor heating, standard shower head and rain head, and a stairway up to the ceiling space. Ten years ago that cost about $40K, so $3K seems pretty cheap.

 

 

I see, in my case is only the cylinder and some valves replacement.

 

something to mention is that the cylinder is located on the ground floor and the showers are on the first floor. 

 

still when I spoke to the plumber about that, he clearly said the pressure will improve for sure, hence now I trying to find out if the price seem reasonable.

 

thank you, 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Cleans Large Rooms
Posted 23-May-2023 16:22

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Is a Powerful Robot Vacuum With 360 Vision
Posted 23-May-2023 16:07








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Today's Top Picks for Our Readers:
Recommended by Recommended by NetLine






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 