Probably using all the wrong words.

Years ago I replaced the hand shower unit and the wall attachment as the original one started rusting. No idea what brand I used, will have been from mitre10 or bunnings, wouldn't have been one of the super expensive ones.

Where the head goes into the pipe is now leaking pretty badly so it needs replacing. The wall bracket and slider are fine and don't need replacing so I'd like to just buy the shower head and pipe if that is possible.

There is a (??) resting place where the shower head slots into on the wall bracket for normal use, i don't know what you call this but in the picture it is the thing where the bottom of the shower head and the start of the pipe are slotted into so you don't need to hold the shower head.

Are these standard sizes so I can just pop into the hardware store and pick up a new shower head and pipe that looks OK. Or are these things mated to each other and I will need to buy both at the same time.