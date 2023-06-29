Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Are shower heads and pipes standard sizes for attaching to the wall slider?
duckDecoy

756 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#306110 29-Jun-2023 11:10


Probably using all the wrong words.

 

Years ago I replaced the hand shower unit and the wall attachment as the original one started rusting.  No idea what brand I used, will have been from mitre10 or bunnings, wouldn't have been one of the super expensive ones.

 

 

 

 

Where the head goes into the pipe is now leaking pretty badly so it needs replacing.  The wall bracket and slider are fine and don't need replacing so I'd like to just buy the shower head and pipe if that is possible.

 

There is a (??) resting place where the shower head slots into on the wall bracket for normal use, i don't know what you call this but in the picture it is the thing where the bottom of the shower head and the start of the pipe are slotted into so you don't need to hold the shower head.

 

 

 

Are these standard sizes so I can just pop into the hardware store and pick up a new shower head and pipe that looks OK.   Or are these things mated to each other and I will need to buy both at the same time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

lxsw20
3136 posts

Uber Geek


  #3096159 29-Jun-2023 11:14


Reasonably standard. Take your current one with you when you go to buy a new one, and ask. 

 
 
 
 

mdf

mdf
3260 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3096173 29-Jun-2023 11:26


I had a similar query: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=141&topicid=295828

 

The internal physical screw thread should all be fairly interchangeable, but you need to get something where the outside will physically mate with your current fittings. The elbow on my wall had a recess so I was more limited in hoses - yours looks much easier. On the shower head holder on the slide, most (but not all) are fairly interchangeable. You can get a new one of these too if necessary. We had one with quite a taper on it and ended up rotating it 180 degrees to hold the new shower head snugly.

 

If it is just a leak, you might be able to get away with unscrewing the shower head from the hose and replacing the internal washer though (our hose was physically falling apart). 

mentalinc
2623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3096192 29-Jun-2023 12:08


Has a o-ring fallen out are started to fail?

 

You might just need to unscrew the hose from the fitting on the wall (on the right in your image), and take the hose and shower head to M10 to check/find the right o-ring or o-ring set of different sizes




duckDecoy

756 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3096224 29-Jun-2023 14:13


Great tip on the O-ring everybody, hadn't thought of that   I will see if that repairs it.

RunningMan
7584 posts

Uber Geek


  #3096237 29-Jun-2023 15:03


Probably just the washer in the end of the hose. Something like this one https://www.bunnings.co.nz/parigi-15mm-flat-washer_p0252955 

