I found my water heater is a small leak on one joint on its hot water outlet pipe. After a bit research online I believe it's thermostatic mixing valve (TMV) or called tempering valve. The exact leaking place is the adjustable part on it as I shown in the pictures. The water heater is still functioning apart from the small leak. I'm not sure if this can be repaired or have to replace the entire TMV. Where can I buy a new one if I want to try DIY? How much does it cost to get a plumber to fix it for their labour and the part? Thank you.