Does anyone have one of these? Any comments on how good they are? Husqvarna options seem a bit fancier but I think Gardena is owned by Husqvarna so they appear to share at least some of the ‘backend’.



Specifically, I’m trying to wade through the marketing BS about Gardena’s ‘Smart System’. It appears that the basic models have only Bluetooth control, which is fine. But some models (I think prefixed by ‘smart’, and I can’t find any on sale in NZ), have better connectivity which allows api access and smart home control. Here’s an example (discontinued): https://www.gardena.com/int/products/lawn-care/robotic-mower/robotic-mower-smart-sileno-city-500-m2-set/967647303/



The ‘smart’ models appear to use a Gardena Smart System gateway:



https://www.gardena.com/tdrdownload//pub000070911/doc000120830



But I can’t find out what this actually does. Does it connect to the mower by Bluetooth and then expose it to the LAN, or some other protocol?



Two main questions:

- Which models are compatible with the smart system? My lawn would only need the entry level Gardena Sileno Minimo 250.

- How does the smart system actually work?



Any real world experience (with Gardena or another brand, specifically relating to Home Assistant integration) would be appreciated!