Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYGardena Sileno Robot Lawn Mowers
ashtonaut

561 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306488 28-Jul-2023 08:00
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone have one of these? Any comments on how good they are? Husqvarna options seem a bit fancier but I think Gardena is owned by Husqvarna so they appear to share at least some of the ‘backend’.

Specifically, I’m trying to wade through the marketing BS about Gardena’s ‘Smart System’. It appears that the basic models have only Bluetooth control, which is fine. But some models (I think prefixed by ‘smart’, and I can’t find any on sale in NZ), have better connectivity which allows api access and smart home control. Here’s an example (discontinued): https://www.gardena.com/int/products/lawn-care/robotic-mower/robotic-mower-smart-sileno-city-500-m2-set/967647303/

The ‘smart’ models appear to use a Gardena Smart System gateway:

https://www.gardena.com/tdrdownload//pub000070911/doc000120830

But I can’t find out what this actually does. Does it connect to the mower by Bluetooth and then expose it to the LAN, or some other protocol?

Two main questions:
- Which models are compatible with the smart system? My lawn would only need the entry level Gardena Sileno Minimo 250.
- How does the smart system actually work?

Any real world experience (with Gardena or another brand, specifically relating to Home Assistant integration) would be appreciated!

Create new topic
Gordy7
1681 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3109030 28-Jul-2023 10:53
Send private message quote this post

For what it is worth - I have had a Gardena R80Li (no smarts) for 4 years.

 

Rated for 800sq m and does my 550sq m no problems.

 

Price was $2k when Husqvana models were $3k to 3.5k.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
ashtonaut

561 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3109048 28-Jul-2023 11:53
Send private message quote this post

Yeah the Gardena is about $1300 entry level (all I need) and the Husky is about $2200 I think.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 