Guest
Paul1977

#306569 4-Aug-2023 09:02
I'm looking to replace the slats in my bedframe to ensure the size and spacing meets the warranty requirements of a new mattress I'm getting, but have a couple of questions for those cleverer than me...

 

Slats will be solid timber (presumably pine), but what is stronger (i.e. less flex) between:

 

  • 70mm wide x 22mm thick
  • 90mm wide x 20mm thick

When installing the slats would I be best to place them in such a way that, when I rotate the mattress, the parts that lay over a gap in one orientation lay on a slat when rotated 180 degrees? Will that be better for even wear?

 

If it makes any difference, it's a latex mattress that can be rotated but not flipped.

 

Thanks

mdf

mdf
  #3111723 4-Aug-2023 10:27
What is the install situation? I'm guessing you're not just replacing like for like in rebates or similar? 

 

If you've got a reasonable degree of flexibility in the install, you will probably leave about a slat width between each slat. i.e., approx 50% of the base will be slat regardless of the width of the slat (especially if you are trying to reduce flexing). So you will end up with more wood (and therefore more stiffness) if you use the thicker but narrower option. I would guess that is also the more expensive option? There is probably not *that* much difference between a single slat of the two different sizes, but cumulatively the 70mm option should be stiffer.

 

That said, those are slightly funky sizes. I can't recall seeing those at a hardware store. These are maybe from a bed specialist?

 
 
 
 

Paul1977

  #3111748 4-Aug-2023 11:12
mdf:

 

What is the install situation? I'm guessing you're not just replacing like for like in rebates or similar? 

 

If you've got a reasonable degree of flexibility in the install, you will probably leave about a slat width between each slat. i.e., approx 50% of the base will be slat regardless of the width of the slat (especially if you are trying to reduce flexing). So you will end up with more wood (and therefore more stiffness) if you use the thicker but narrower option. I would guess that is also the more expensive option? There is probably not *that* much difference between a single slat of the two different sizes, but cumulatively the 70mm option should be stiffer.

 

That said, those are slightly funky sizes. I can't recall seeing those at a hardware store. These are maybe from a bed specialist?

 

 

@mdf

 

70x22 is what's in the bed frame currently, but the spacing is too big. I thought I could maybe reuse them and move the spacing closer together, which would require extras of the same 22mm thickness which may be difficult if they are a funky size. Current slats aren't in rebates, so it accommodate any size really.

 

The potential difficulty in sourcing 22mm thick slats to match the existing ones was why I was considering replacing the whole lot with 90x20, which are readily available at Mitre 10 https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/non-branded-bed-slat-w-90mm-d-20mm-l-2-4m/p/307128

 

I hadn't considered the obvious factor that you pointed out, that comparing the strength of a single slat is somewhat meaningless since narrower slats means more of them. The mattress I've purchased says slats must be 70mm minimum width and 120mm maximum gap, but many other mattress brands say 75mm maximum gap and I want to future proof. So the guideline I'm working to is slats with a minimum width of 70mm, and a maximum gap of 75mm between them.

 

That means I'm looking at 90x20 with a 75mm gap, vs 70x22 with a 70mm gap.

 

90x20 would be easier since I know I can source them, but latex mattresses are HEAVY (and so am I) so also want it nice and strong. Maybe I'm just over thinking this?

Bung
  #3111756 4-Aug-2023 11:44
"Maybe I'm just over thinking this?" - Yes

I'd challenge anyone to notice a 2mm difference in slat height under a mattress. The timber marketed as a bed slat has rounded corners but those can easily be added to any timber. I tried the flex in some 65mm and 90mm I have here, similar, I'd want a centre support with either. There seems to be quite a variation in dressed timber thickness. I have lengths of pine bought at different times ranging between 18mm and 21.5mm.



mdf

mdf
  #3111777 4-Aug-2023 12:55
As Bung says, I would doubt anyone would be able to notice the difference in 2mm under a mattress. Unless the existing ones are super bowed, I'd be inclined to keep what you've got and just add some more that are near enough, narrowing the gaps to something that spaces out relatively evenly. In the very unlikey event you could notice, it would be very easy to add a 2mm shim or packer under the ends of the slightly thinner boards to raise them up to the level of the thicker boards.

