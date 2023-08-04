I'm looking to replace the slats in my bedframe to ensure the size and spacing meets the warranty requirements of a new mattress I'm getting, but have a couple of questions for those cleverer than me...
Slats will be solid timber (presumably pine), but what is stronger (i.e. less flex) between:
- 70mm wide x 22mm thick
- 90mm wide x 20mm thick
When installing the slats would I be best to place them in such a way that, when I rotate the mattress, the parts that lay over a gap in one orientation lay on a slat when rotated 180 degrees? Will that be better for even wear?
If it makes any difference, it's a latex mattress that can be rotated but not flipped.
Thanks