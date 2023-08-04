mdf: What is the install situation? I'm guessing you're not just replacing like for like in rebates or similar? If you've got a reasonable degree of flexibility in the install, you will probably leave about a slat width between each slat. i.e., approx 50% of the base will be slat regardless of the width of the slat (especially if you are trying to reduce flexing). So you will end up with more wood (and therefore more stiffness) if you use the thicker but narrower option. I would guess that is also the more expensive option? There is probably not *that* much difference between a single slat of the two different sizes, but cumulatively the 70mm option should be stiffer. That said, those are slightly funky sizes. I can't recall seeing those at a hardware store. These are maybe from a bed specialist?

@mdf

70x22 is what's in the bed frame currently, but the spacing is too big. I thought I could maybe reuse them and move the spacing closer together, which would require extras of the same 22mm thickness which may be difficult if they are a funky size. Current slats aren't in rebates, so it accommodate any size really.

The potential difficulty in sourcing 22mm thick slats to match the existing ones was why I was considering replacing the whole lot with 90x20, which are readily available at Mitre 10 https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/non-branded-bed-slat-w-90mm-d-20mm-l-2-4m/p/307128

I hadn't considered the obvious factor that you pointed out, that comparing the strength of a single slat is somewhat meaningless since narrower slats means more of them. The mattress I've purchased says slats must be 70mm minimum width and 120mm maximum gap, but many other mattress brands say 75mm maximum gap and I want to future proof. So the guideline I'm working to is slats with a minimum width of 70mm, and a maximum gap of 75mm between them.

That means I'm looking at 90x20 with a 75mm gap, vs 70x22 with a 70mm gap.

90x20 would be easier since I know I can source them, but latex mattresses are HEAVY (and so am I) so also want it nice and strong. Maybe I'm just over thinking this?