neb

neb

#306750 18-Aug-2023 12:03
Starting a new thread for this to collect technical discussions into one place for future reference rather than spread across more than a dozen "which system should I get" threads from the last two years, this isn't for any "which system should I get" questions but to provide a single location for a long-term record of technical issues with solar systems that people have encountered.

 

 

One thing I encountered after the first day with the Enphase system active is the way export works. If you set the system up to maximise self-consumption/minimise grid draw, and this is for ESS systems in general and not just Enphase, it'll export power from your batteries to compensate for grid draw. In other words if you've got your oven wired to a grid-only circuit, not on the ESS, then running the oven and drawing 3kW for that from the grid will export 3kW from the batteries/ESS to the grid to achieve a net zero grid draw. This means that running a grid-only circuit will still result in your batteries being drained even though the circuit isn't on the ESS.

 

 

While this makes sense when you think about it, the behaviour came as quite a surprise, not helped by the poor way the Enphase app displays the flows which showed a direct flow from the batteries to the ESS circuit which wasn't actually drawing the power.

BlargHonk
  #3117534 18-Aug-2023 12:15
I thought this thread was about the planets and now I am disappointed

 
 
 
 

wellygary
  #3117539 18-Aug-2023 12:21
BlargHonk:

 

I thought this thread was about the planets and now I am disappointed

 

 

Pluto for Eva :)

neb

neb

  #3117541 18-Aug-2023 12:22
BlargHonk:

I thought this thread was about the planets and now I am disappointed

 

 

What do you mean, the title is "Solar power system technical discussion" and always has been. Does your mind often play tricks on you like this?



Talkiet
  #3117542 18-Aug-2023 12:35
I bought a Huawei Sun2000 inverter and about 6.5kw of panels. It works fine however it seems impossible to extract data from it directly for reporting. I can use the Huawei portal, and many people post that they think the modbus over TCP can be made to work, but the nearest I have got is dumping the modbus RTU and seeing that data is actually flowing - but it's not in a recognised format.

 

Kinda sucks that no-one (including authorised installers and support) knows how the systems work beyond getting them installed and delivering power.

 

If anyone out there DOES have a Sun2000 inverter and is able to locally extract any data from it - please speak up. (I have almost certainly seen any pages you're going to link :-( )

 

Cheers - N

 

 




neb

neb

  #3117544 18-Aug-2023 12:40
Another point I noticed last night, if you're on one of the free-power plans and using it to recharge your batteries then you should try and limit the current draw to something less than the maximum possible. I was getting undervolt alarms because the continuous 5.5kW draw was pulling the grid down well below the point I'd set for alerting. Since there's 3 hours you don't need to charge everything all at once but can spread it out a bit.

BlargHonk
  #3117551 18-Aug-2023 12:55
neb:
BlargHonk:

 

I thought this thread was about the planets and now I am disappointed

 

What do you mean, the title is "Solar power system technical discussion" and always has been. Does your mind often play tricks on you like this?

 

 

 

I went to school at the Derek Zoolander Center for Children Who Can't Read Good

neb

neb

  #3117603 18-Aug-2023 13:08
For people who missed the first half hour or so of the thread's life, the subject line was originally missing the "power" bit, I edited it later to make the title unambiguous.



Shindig
  #3117611 18-Aug-2023 13:33
Too infinity... and beyoo

 

 

 

Oh, yeah Solar electricity generation.

 

Lets start with a list of the go to bits of hardware, for a 'dream' setup?

 

 




