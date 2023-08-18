One thing I encountered after the first day with the Enphase system active is the way export works. If you set the system up to maximise self-consumption/minimise grid draw, and this is for ESS systems in general and not just Enphase, it'll export power from your batteries to compensate for grid draw. In other words if you've got your oven wired to a grid-only circuit, not on the ESS, then running the oven and drawing 3kW for that from the grid will export 3kW from the batteries/ESS to the grid to achieve a net zero grid draw. This means that running a grid-only circuit will still result in your batteries being drained even though the circuit isn't on the ESS.
While this makes sense when you think about it, the behaviour came as quite a surprise, not helped by the poor way the Enphase app displays the flows which showed a direct flow from the batteries to the ESS circuit which wasn't actually drawing the power.