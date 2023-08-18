I bought a Huawei Sun2000 inverter and about 6.5kw of panels. It works fine however it seems impossible to extract data from it directly for reporting. I can use the Huawei portal, and many people post that they think the modbus over TCP can be made to work, but the nearest I have got is dumping the modbus RTU and seeing that data is actually flowing - but it's not in a recognised format.

Kinda sucks that no-one (including authorised installers and support) knows how the systems work beyond getting them installed and delivering power.

If anyone out there DOES have a Sun2000 inverter and is able to locally extract any data from it - please speak up. (I have almost certainly seen any pages you're going to link :-( )

Cheers - N