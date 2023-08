We've got a few different ones.

By far and away, my pick of the bunch is the Yale Digital Door lock. But this is a mortise lock, it won't replace your deadbolt one for one.

We also have a Yale Assure Deadbolt, which is an easy substitute for a deadbolt. But main mechanism is PIN, not RFID or fingerprint. It is also relatively slow (as in 1 second or so) to lock and unlock. However my biggest frustration is that if the door isn't latched properly, then the deadbolt isn't aligned properly and you have to jiggle the door to get it locked. The mortise lock fixes this since the latch and bolt are integrated.