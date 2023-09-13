Hi Geekzone,



I've been looking into the cost-benefits of getting solar installed for the past month or so.

If you have solar, I'd like to know how the actual generation has gone for you, and whether you are on track to break even. If it isn't going well, what happened?



My gut feeling is that solar installers can vary a lot in quality of work. What was your install like? What should I look for in a good install (particularly around safety)?



We are considering a Rec /Fronius setup through Future Energy. Has anyone got any experience with them?



Thanks in advance

