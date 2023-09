We have recently installed a cavity slider into the wall that usually has the room light switch. This is really the only place for the light switch.

I cant find any solution to this in the obvious places.

Is there any issue with a home made solution to this. Something like plastic ducting to run the wiring in the cavity and keeping it away from the door. And a 20mm plywood sheet to fix the light socket to.

It hasn't been plasterboarded in so seems quite easy to do.