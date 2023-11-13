We've just tied induction cooking for a year - and gone back to gas.

(Not as crazy as it sounds - the experimenting didn't cost us anything.)

IC pro: cleanup

IC con: wok (tried 3) just never going to be even close to as good.

I researched the early induction hobs - and some had a giant well for a wok. That might work, as it gives you back the heat up the sides that works so well with a good gas wok burner. I don't think anyone currently offers this - just too expensive to make ?

IC con: old favourite pans - cast ali (eg: Scanpans), copper-bottom, ali pancake griddle - none work.

You need iron, or internal steel plates - virtually all new pans work.

You may be starting out with no pans - then no problemo.

We had a lot of pans (even a few legacy pans from 'mum') we missed using and didn't want to throw away.

So, for us, this was a con.

And yes, I know about the conversion steel plates - for old pans - I don't feel they give quick enough heat control.

Heat control - from simmer to boil was excellent on either IC or gas.

We used a reasonable brand of IC - with about 8 'steps' of heat control.

More than adequate for melting butter - through to searing steak.

So, for us, the final decision was - back to gas - although the easy cleanup was damn tempting.

We were running gas & wiring in a new build - so both were easy & only a few 100$.

The 32 Amp (some new hobs need 40A) circuit for the Induction hob is huge - relative to anything else in your house - and a retrofit in an existing kitchen might be quite costly. Replacing the in-wall wiring between the main switchboard and the hob will cost the most - get a quote before buying the hob !