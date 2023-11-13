I'm at the early stages considering replacing an existing gas hob with an induction hob. The gas hob external plate size is 590 x 510.
What are the chances an induction hob will drop into the same bench hole and have whatever induction ventilation is usually required and all that?
It's above an existing electric in bench/wall oven if that makes any difference. Early stages because there is a power and wiring upgrade involved.
Edit: gas hob specs say min 38 mm depth and benchtop looks like 40mm. Presumably the existing hole goes all the way through. Including the benchtop total 100mm depth before the top of the oven. I think I've answered my own question. This looks promising.