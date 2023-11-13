Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Replace gas 510x590 gas hob with induction hob?

gzt

gzt

15481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#310693 13-Nov-2023 19:47
I'm at the early stages considering replacing an existing gas hob with an induction hob. The gas hob external plate size is 590 x 510.

What are the chances an induction hob will drop into the same bench hole and have whatever induction ventilation is usually required and all that?

It's above an existing electric in bench/wall oven if that makes any difference. Early stages because there is a power and wiring upgrade involved.

Edit: gas hob specs say min 38 mm depth and benchtop looks like 40mm. Presumably the existing hole goes all the way through. Including the benchtop total 100mm depth before the top of the oven. I think I've answered my own question. This looks promising.

Stu1
1379 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3159251 13-Nov-2023 20:42
Just switched to Induction lot of electrical work even has its switch in the power board. Depressing costs for pots and 180 bucks for a wok

 
 
 
 

gzt

gzt

15481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159414 14-Nov-2023 12:13
I still have nearly a full set of low-mid price stainless bought over 10 years ago for standard electric at the time. Don't recall but I would not have spent more than $150. They work really well on induction. Googling around I see there are plenty of low/mid price induction pot/pan sets at major retailers to choose from if needed.

Apparently most random cast iron works well on induction too. I have a few random bits of that picked up over the years.

gzt

gzt

15481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159418 14-Nov-2023 12:26
Stu1: and 180 bucks for a wok

Good point. Our large wok looks like anodised aluminium. That's not going to work.

On the plus side I've found a smaller steel wok I'd forgotten about. We've been through a few woks. Lately I've been steaming for a healthier result anyway.

Likewise no shortage of low and medium price options out there for large induction wokking. That looks ok.



Stu1
1379 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3159555 14-Nov-2023 21:05
You can do a magnet test , anything that sticks is good :), there are some great deals on cookware this week

pdh

pdh
190 posts

Master Geek


  #3159570 14-Nov-2023 22:44
We've just tied induction cooking for a year - and gone back to gas.

 

(Not as crazy as it sounds - the experimenting didn't cost us anything.)

 

IC pro: cleanup

 

IC con: wok (tried 3) just never going to be even close to as good.
I researched the early induction hobs - and some had a giant well for a wok. That might work, as it gives you back the heat up the sides that works so well with a good gas wok burner. I don't think anyone currently offers this - just too expensive to make ?

 

IC con: old favourite pans - cast ali (eg: Scanpans), copper-bottom, ali pancake griddle - none work.
You need iron, or internal steel plates - virtually all new pans work. 
You may be starting out with no pans - then no problemo.
We had a lot of pans (even a few legacy pans from 'mum') we missed using and didn't want to throw away.
So, for us, this was a con.

 

And yes, I know about the conversion steel plates - for old pans - I don't feel they give quick enough heat control.

 

Heat control - from simmer to boil was excellent on either IC or gas.
We used a reasonable brand of IC - with about 8 'steps' of heat control.
More than adequate for melting butter - through to searing steak.

 

So, for us, the final decision was - back to gas - although the easy cleanup was damn tempting.

 

We were running gas & wiring in a new build - so both were easy & only a few 100$.
The 32 Amp (some new hobs need 40A) circuit for the Induction hob is huge - relative to anything else in your house - and a retrofit in an existing kitchen might be quite costly. Replacing the in-wall wiring between the main switchboard and the hob will cost the most - get a quote before buying the hob ! 

gzt

gzt

15481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159615 15-Nov-2023 09:38
On the plus side the bench is close to the switchboard. But yeah worst case it will be a multi-year project.

IC con: wok (tried 3) just never going to be even close to as good.

Oh interesting. I think this isn't a deal breaker. I'll look into it.

I had thoughts of adding a single or dual gas element next to induction. I'm not terribly keen on that. Limited space.

It's rare we use more than two burners. Two gas and two induction could cover both bases and lower the max watts and we'd almost never use the gas in theory.🤔

Bench redesign could be required and I'm trying to avoid that.

Paul1977
4828 posts

Uber Geek


  #3159731 15-Nov-2023 11:38
We have 90cm 5 burner gas-on-glass cooktop, and for cleaning it's the worst option. Can't easily wipe down like induction, and isn't as forgiving of a less than perfect wipe down as stainless steel gas hobs. It does look really nice the odd time it's is perfectly clean though. If I had a do-over I'd spend a bit more and go with a 60cm induction + a separate gas-on-glass wok burner.

 

But not considering changing at this point as would cost too much to be worth it.

 

 



gzt

gzt

15481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159901 15-Nov-2023 18:05
pdh: The 32 Amp (some new hobs need 40A) circuit for the Induction hob is huge - relative to anything else in your house - and a retrofit in an existing kitchen might be quite costly.

I have heard people say induction hobs are higher wattage. Looking at a few specials on Noel Leeming the wattage looks the same for the equivalent size.

Induction https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/samsung-60cm-induction-cooktop/N204372.html 7kw

Electric https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/samsung-57cm-ceramic-cooktop/N165770.html 7kw

Close to 30A in both cases. Some quick googling around looks like inductive power factor is not an issue for modern induction hobs if it ever was.

Stu1
1379 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3159958 15-Nov-2023 18:49
We just went with Beko 5 year warranty

https://www.100percent.co.nz/kitchen/cooktops/BCT603IG/Beko-Induction-Cooktop.html

gzt

gzt

15481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3159968 15-Nov-2023 19:57
60cm/600mm combined gas and induction are available - at insane prices.

30cm/300mm gas or induction are many and plentiful. Minor bench modification might be acceptable to get a 16A option.

It's rare to use the oven at the same time. If only there was a legal three position 16A switch option we could do it with existing wiring : p.

