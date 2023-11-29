capassadeeplanning

A few comments:

A few years ago when getting solar installed my self the estimate was a base cost +$500 for every extra kW of residential inverter capacity for a reasonable quality basic inverter. While decent Chinese panels where 500-600 each and the more premium brands like REC 20-30% more. Allow for some inflation and 20-30% of the cost being labour (for an install that size they're likely to have multiple electricians and some roofing people (4-6 all up) busy for 1-2 days) and you can potentially ball park a reasonable cost.

If your not worried about battery backup don't bother with a battery.

I assume option B was a Harrisons branch, in which case you are talking premium gear Fronius Gen2 inverters (with the PV point backup) and likely European (Qcells panels). They are very good kit and will likely last with out defects but you pay extra for it.

With 2 inverters in most of these setups that will typically provide 4 MPPT to work with (occasionally six), effectively each MPPT allows a different orientation for the associated panels. So for a good design there should be enough MPPT or more than the number of orientations they've proposed for the panels (both direction and angle combined).

With regards to overpanelling (more panels than inverter) this is typically recommended as it's the cheapest way to increase the power available in winter/crappier weather and extending the solar day. Inverters have a minimal power level needed to function and adding extra panels allows you to reach or maintain that level quicker during the day meaning you generate more power for longer. Typically the recommendation for inverter manufacturers is 20-30% more panels than inverter capacity. Over paneling effectively means during summer your system will work slightly better than it's inverter capacity, but will limit it's self to the size of the inverters during the peak period. During winter and crappier weather though the system will work like it's panel size. For example if you have 13kW on a 10kW inverter, during summer it might be 5-10% extra power from the 30% more panels, autumn and spring may be 10-20% more power and then Winter will likely be the full 30% more power acting as though you had a full blown 13kW install. An inverter with the same amount of capacity has panels may only hit it's max output for 2-3 hours a day during summer and the rest of the time it's below that. With 30% more panels it may hit it's max power for 3-6hours during summer and continue to do so into spring and autumn.

Have you talked to Lightforce? Of the big players they're typically decently priced and tend towards good quality upper midrange gear (usually chinese) rather than the premium european stuff.

Also as you have 3 phase you could potentially go with 3x Inverters to spread the load across all the phases (would need to rewire the power board to use all of them). Many lines providers have a limit on the amount of power that can be exported per phase so going 3 phase can maximize the amount of power you can export. Unless you have a power load you can evenly balance across all three phases I wouldn't recommend going with a 3 phase inverter as they typically don't support unbalance generation they need to push an equal amount of power down each phase regardless of your load (3 seperate inverters of mixed sizes can match your use better in that case).

I would suggest getting another quote or two maybe try some local sparkies that do solar, or asking one of the other installers how much it would cost to match one of the other quotes. I also highly recommend going with someone who has come out to look at the site...