That's PV cable, and rated for DC usage only. There appears to be a remarkable gap in our standards in that, as best I can see, there is no explicit requirement to have the cable rated for the voltage present on it.

It's only two cores. While it is in some circumstances permissible to use a two core cable with a separate earth stake and MEN link, this is only where there are no other conductive services or structures linking the two buildings - no ethernet, no copper water pipes, no metal fences, nothing. Generally, you should expect to use twin and earth (TPS, flat or circular) or two-core neutral screen. You could also use three sets of conduit wire, which would need to be in conduit for the whole length.

As single insulated cable, it must be enclosed in conduit for its entire length to provide a second layer of protection. You haven't said whether you intend to run it overhead, underground, or in some other way. Overhead cables have special requirements, underground generally needs conduit unless it's armoured cable or neutral screen in soft soil/sand.

Sizing is another matter altogether; you'll need to determine the expected loading and protection, and the actual cable length between the switchboards, not just the physical distance.

Consult your electrician.