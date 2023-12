It is time for the house's exterior to get a paint, as well as the roof (metal).

Anyone use roof rite before? https://astrapaints.co.nz/product/roofrite-semi-gloss-roof-paint/?fbclid=IwAR3DprYonolYdqEFnWSK_eEdzf7hJI-viDoXEsBae3HUVmdwEDdzL6Z_jhM

Lower coverage (12m2 per liter) vs the dulux exterior brands (16m2 per L) but is cheaper by about 30% even taking coverage rates into account.