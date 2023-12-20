Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYBench Belt/Disc Sander On/Off Switch
FineWine

2689 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#311171 20-Dec-2023 14:32
Send private message quote this post

I have inherited a 2001 Wood Belt & Disc bench sander which was originaliy sold by Chevpac Machinery in Auckland. They do not have spare parts now apparently. Unfortunately the original on/off switch has been replaced with an ordinary house light switch. I wish to replace that switch with something a bit more on the safety side of amp loading etc.

 

PS: and yes I will be renewing the incoming wiring.

 

Present on/off switch

 

 

Motor Plate

 

 

Ratings plate on sander structure

 

 

My question is what amperage should my replacement switch be? I am thinking of one these two:

 

https://www.macma.co.nz/item/?id=328

 

https://www.macma.co.nz/item/?id=272

 

Cheers 🎅




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage Urban EX (2019), Suzuki Swift SR7 (2011)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Create new topic
MikeAqua
7635 posts

Uber Geek


  #3173766 20-Dec-2023 15:20
Send private message quote this post

I don't have a complete answer but I would ignore the sticker that refers to 110v etc when the motor plate says 220v.  You seem to have an American tool in which the motor has been replaced with a 220v motor.

 

I would try and fit an e-top type switch, so you can turn it off in a hurry if you need to (assuming you have room for that kind of switch).

 

 

 

 




Mike

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
k1w1k1d
1197 posts

Uber Geek


  #3173795 20-Dec-2023 18:36
Send private message quote this post

Topmaq have these switches.

 

10a Electromagnetic Switch Kjd6 | TopmaQ

FineWine

2689 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173806 20-Dec-2023 18:44
Send private message quote this post

I still worried about those amperage loadings, especially that start up load, hence the two switches I provided links for. 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z (1080p), Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage Urban EX (2019), Suzuki Swift SR7 (2011)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.



Jase2985
12381 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3173810 20-Dec-2023 18:54
Send private message quote this post

FineWine:

 

I still worried about those amperage loadings, especially that start up load, hence the two switches I provided links for. 

 

 

dont go off what you see on the 110v label, its for a different motor.

 

750w/230v is less than 3.5A, add some factor in there for start up/inrush current and anything about 10A or greater will be fine. the light switch is likely only rated for 10A as well

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 