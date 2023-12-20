I have inherited a 2001 Wood Belt & Disc bench sander which was originaliy sold by Chevpac Machinery in Auckland. They do not have spare parts now apparently. Unfortunately the original on/off switch has been replaced with an ordinary house light switch. I wish to replace that switch with something a bit more on the safety side of amp loading etc.

PS: and yes I will be renewing the incoming wiring.

Present on/off switch

Motor Plate

Ratings plate on sander structure

My question is what amperage should my replacement switch be? I am thinking of one these two:

https://www.macma.co.nz/item/?id=328

https://www.macma.co.nz/item/?id=272

Cheers 🎅