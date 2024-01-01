Hi,

Apologies if this has been asked before, i've read through a lot of HRV threads but not seen this talked about. I have an HRV system installed already, which brings down cool air from the roofspace when it's colder up there than in the house (and vice versa). BUT... this would be most helpful to me in the summer when the house is hot, but when the house is hot, the roofspace is usually much hotter so there is no cold air to bring down. At the moment my house is 23 degrees and the roof is 36.

I know the best option to cool my house would be a ducted air conditioning system - my house is a slightly odd shape and to use normal heat pumps we were told we would need three to get coverage. But the cost is more than I can afford right now.

My question is - could I get a portable air conditioning unit (i.e. from mitre 10) and put that up in the roofspace to cool it down, at which point the HRV would kick in and bring all that cool air down into my house? In my head this is a great idea, but i'm wary that i'm missing something obvious since I have googled it and can't seem to find anybody else doing it. I saw some references to heating/cooling a roofspace being inefficient because they aren't well insulated, but given my roofspace seems to hold it's heat very very well during the summer (36 right now!) i'm not sure I have that problem?

I would ideally like the same in reverse in winter i.e. use the aircon unit to heat the roofspace and then the HRV would heat the house.

Any advice would be much appreciated - am I missing something obvious here?