I'm wanting to insulate my 80's era garage because I'm using it for an office and it's been freezing in winter and baking in summer.

The entire thing is steel over a timber frame, the walls are bare metal on the interior, the roof is partially tar papered and partially bare metal.

I'm thinking normal batts for the walls but unsure about the roof. It's a garage so it has no ceiling below the rafters, so I'm assuming I just install insulation directly between the purlins. "Roof" batts are all much too thick for the 100mm depth purlins, so I'm not quite sure whether I should use wall bats or sheets of polystyrene or what.

Anyone have suggestions?