There is a particular spot on our deck that I'd like a power outlet. By a happy coincidence, there is one on the interior of the wall at this location.

Is it feasible to get a sparky to install an exterior socket at this location and run power to it from the interior socket?

Exterior cladding is brick. House was built ~2010. The location is under the eaves, and well sheltered from rain. A suitably rated exterior socket would be used.