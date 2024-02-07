Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYConnected water tanks to gutter => Gutter overflowing in heavy rain?
boland

501 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311690 7-Feb-2024 15:24
Send private message quote this post

Our house is ~20 meter long with on one side over the whole length a gutter. On both ends, I've connected 200L rain tanks, that will collect any rain into these tanks if they aren't full. I've cut out ~10 centimeter and installed the connector that came with the rain tank.
Two on one side (connected to each other), and one on the other side.

 

When it's raining hard, the gutter is overflowing around the center. This causes water to get under the roof (metal roof) and has caused leakage in one of the rooms.

 

I've cleared out the gutter, my suspicion is that due to the rain tanks the flow rate has decreased, causing a water build up in the middle. Is that a reasonable assumption?

 

It only seems to happen in the center, so it may also be that it's not 100% level & it's slightly lower in the middle.

 

Any thoughts and possible solutions? Hopefully there's an easy solution, e.g. installing a pipe in the middle will require me connecting it to the storm water, which won't be easy.

Create new topic
KrazyKid
1206 posts

Uber Geek


  #3191969 7-Feb-2024 15:40
Send private message quote this post

Could you try testing to see how your drain flows.
Why not block off the water tank drains and full the gutter with water. You will soon see where the water is banking up and what part will overflow first.
That will confirm if the middle is lower.

 

I assume that if the down pipes to the tanks are not blocked then if the are smaller diametre you could be right about this being the cause.
Maybe there is a sharp bend in teh water tank down pipe that is causing the water to bank up with heavy flows?

 

Maybe you could install a second downpipe at one end and create a small half height dam in your gutter. This would mean that uder normal rain your tanks would fill, 
but if the rain causes the water to build up and top over the dam it would flow into the second downpipe and drains?

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
boland

501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3191971 7-Feb-2024 15:52
Send private message quote this post

KrazyKid:

 

Could you try testing to see how your drain flows.
Why not block off the water tank drains and full the gutter with water. You will soon see where the water is banking up and what part will overflow first.
That will confirm if the middle is lower.

 

 

We're in Wellington and under level 2 restrictions. Technically I'd be allowed to do that, but not feeling good about it.
Good suggestion to check it out first though, next time it's raining heavy I'll go check it out.

 

 

I assume that if the down pipes to the tanks are not blocked then if the are smaller diametre you could be right about this being the cause.
Maybe there is a sharp bend in teh water tank down pipe that is causing the water to bank up with heavy flows?

 

Maybe you could install a second downpipe at one end and create a small half height dam in your gutter. This would mean that uder normal rain your tanks would fill, 
but if the rain causes the water to build up and top over the dam it would flow into the second downpipe and drains?

 

 

There is no bend in the pipe going down as far as I can tell.

 

That second down pipe with a dam sounds like a good idea!

 

 

wellygary
7463 posts

Uber Geek


  #3191984 7-Feb-2024 16:21
Send private message quote this post

Couple of questions. 

 

How "wide" is the roof gable.....  @ 20meters long, if your roof is 5m "wide" you've got 100sqm of roof, 

 

For every 1mm of rain you are generating 100 litres of water, 

 

I'm guessing your tanks are back filling the downpipe causing flow off the roof to slow and allow the overflow, 

 

You could stop the backflow by putting an over flow hole in the top of the tank that is lower than the downpipe inflow to allow the excess out

 

You could also have an overflow pipe ( a Y or angled joint would do it) on the downpipe that relieves any backfill

 

 

 



boland

501 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3191999 7-Feb-2024 16:27
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Couple of questions. 

 

How "wide" is the roof gable.....  @ 20meters long, if your roof is 5m "wide" you've got 100sqm of roof, 

 

For every 1mm of rain you are generating 100 litres of water, 

 

I'm guessing your tanks are back filling the downpipe causing flow off the roof to slow and allow the overflow, 

 

You could stop the backflow by putting an over flow hole in the top of the tank that is lower than the downpipe inflow to allow the excess out

 

You could also have an overflow pipe ( a Y or angled joint would do it) on the downpipe that prevents any backfill

 

 

 

 

Think about 100 m2 goes into that gutter. It's indeed a lot of water, never calculated it myself. Theoretically, a couple of mm of rain and the tanks should be full again (from empty).

 

That overflow for the water tanks is a brilliant, easy idea.

Bung
5547 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3192010 7-Feb-2024 16:43
Send private message quote this post

Did the downpipes originally go to stormwater? If your 200l tanks don't have overflows and the downpipes are sealed into them you will overflow the gutter. Your overflow could go into existing stormwater.

 

I have a 10m x 7m roof going into 1 x 200l tank that drains into hoses going to gardens. The tank will quickly overflow in steady rain. The excess just goes onto lawn.

Senecio
2205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3192011 7-Feb-2024 16:51
Send private message quote this post

What type of downpipe diverter did they supply with the tank? If it is like this then it won't be impacting the flow significantly.

 

Marley Twist Rainwater Diverter - 80mm White - Bunnings New Zealand

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 