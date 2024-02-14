Groove along the back of the shelf and then into the wall behind the shelf itself to some 16mm flexi condiut in the wall that comes out down by the powerpoint that has the controller in it. I drilled into the shelf a little on the face the LEDs are on, and then into the back of the board to meet up with it. I should have routed a groove along the shelf to take the tape but I didnt and now you can see the tape from the front.

The 16mm when gibstopped around and cut flush is almost totally hidden by a 20mm MDF shelf if you get the position of it right.

I did mess up when I did it and home run all the runs assuming I was going to be using dumb analog strips, and now have to take data back from one and to the next one for the sk6812 LEDs, since I dont want to use one data pin for each shelf.

I am going to re-do it all when I rearrange the upstairs with a new wall and move things, but the way I found the best was to put all the shelves up and mark where they were on the wall and use that to put the flexi conduit thru. Running along the shelf to get them going into the right stud bay and in one case back out and in again behind another shelf.

Edit: And on my lundia shelves, it goes up inside the wooden uprights where there is just enough gap between the end of the shelf's metal end and the back of the upright to slip some small wires thru.