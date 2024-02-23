Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need help on Greenworks Line Trimmer, otherwise recommendations for a new one
alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


#311881 23-Feb-2024 12:33
I have this Greenworks model: Greenworks Line Trimmer G-MAX 40V Li-Ion 2.0Ah Kit - Brush Cutters & Line Trimmers - Outdoor Power Equipment - Gardening at Trade Tested

 

I paid $299 in March 2019. I haven't used it that much. But, tried to use it today and am thinking it's a load of rubbish or I am not loading the line correctly (I have the Trade Tested pre-wound spools and also bought a long length with the correct diameter from Mitre10). I have watched YouTube videos.

 

Basically, the dual line is nicely positioned out of the 2 holes. After using for about one minute, all the visible lines have retracted into the head.

 

One feature of the line trimmer is that each time the trimmer is started, line is supposed to be extended. I originally liked this feature (on paper) as I wasn't keen on the tapping the head method.

 

Also, the plastic cover which holds the line spool in place has progressively and extensively begun to wear away, even with little use. Probably because of the cover being dragged close to concrete.

 

All I want to do is trim along fence lines and along mowing strips.

 

So, if you have this model your thoughts would be appreciated.

 

Otherwise, could you recommend a brand. I often see Stihl used by gardeners, but I don't need an expensive professional line trimmer.

 

I am thinking of a petrol line trimmer this time.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

ascroft
393 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199081 23-Feb-2024 12:51
Been happy with my Ryobi 18v. I do less of the head bang than feed the line manually - reasonably infrequently so good enough.

 

Had it 2 years.

 

 




common sense is not very common

 
 
 
 

Dynamic
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3199084 23-Feb-2024 12:58
I use this line trimmer on a fortnightly basis (my partner is pedantic about the edges) and really like it.  We've had it for around 2 years, along with the blower.  I have bought additional spools for it from Trade Tested and re-wound some spools using trimmer cord from my local hardware shop.

 

The cord auto-extending around 1cm each time you start the trimmer is a very handy feature and pretty much eliminates the cord breaking at the pivot point which is then a PITA to fix.  I had to do that with my old petrol trimmer far too often.  Is there any chance you have the spool wound the wrong way so each start its actually retracting the line 1cm instead of extending it?

 

Each 3-pack of spools from TT comes with a new green plastic cover, as yes this does wear when you are dragging it on concrete which I do a lot.  Correction - the 3 pack of spools used to come with a new green spool cap.  It looks like they have changed suppliers.  One of us will need to ask them about replacements.




Reanalyse
379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199086 23-Feb-2024 13:05
I have this unit, and found that if you have top and bottom spools with cord in the same direction you get the issue of not extending correctly. You need to be wind them in opposite directions. Top of the spool (where the ratchet head meats the locking system winds in the arrow direction. The bottom winds in the opposite direction.

 

Hope that helps

 

 



alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199092 23-Feb-2024 13:30
Reanalyse:

 

I have this unit, and found that if you have top and bottom spools with cord in the same direction you get the issue of not extending correctly. You need to be wind them in opposite directions. Top of the spool (where the ratchet head meats the locking system winds in the arrow direction. The bottom winds in the opposite direction.

 

Hope that helps

 

 

Very interesting. I have only followed what the manual says i.e.

 




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199094 23-Feb-2024 13:32
Dynamic:

 

I have bought additional spools for it from Trade Tested and re-wound some spools using trimmer cord from my local hardware shop.

 

 

Have you noticed any difference between the Trade Tested pre-wound spools and that where you have wound the spool yourself?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

SteveXNZ
58 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3199142 23-Feb-2024 13:43
I've bought into the EGO ecosystem and am happy with both it and their line trimmer.  It's a "head-banging" unit, and I've just had to replace the worn out head for $40 after 6 years of regular use, so no complaints.  A bit of a pain to manually wind on new line, but it's reliable once it's there. 

 

Sounds like you may have a faulty or incorrectly wound unit.

johno1234
2719 posts

Uber Geek


  #3199143 23-Feb-2024 13:43
I have an EGO powerload trimmer and soon found out if you use out of spec line things don't work. I had 3mm line instead of 2.5mm and it wouldn't auto load into the spool at all.

 

 



alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199186 23-Feb-2024 16:00
Dynamic:

 

Correction - the 3 pack of spools used to come with a new green spool cap.  It looks like they have changed suppliers.  One of us will need to ask them about replacements.

 

 

I cannot find the green spool caps on the Trade Tested Web Site, so I have asked them. Will report back with their answer.

 

I wonder if that is my problem i.e. the spool cap is not fitting correctly as it is too worn. I have tried to make the two I have, fit as tight fitting as possible, but there are gaps and no amount of hand pressure gets rid of them.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Reanalyse
379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199188 23-Feb-2024 16:03
alisam:

 

Dynamic:

 

Correction - the 3 pack of spools used to come with a new green spool cap.  It looks like they have changed suppliers.  One of us will need to ask them about replacements.

 

 

I cannot find the green spool caps on the Trade Tested Web Site, so I have asked them. Will report back with their answer.

 

I wonder if that is my problem i.e. the spool cap is not fitting correctly as it is too worn. I have tried to make the two I have, fit as tight fitting as possible, but there are gaps and no amount of hand pressure gets rid of them.

 

 

You can get them on Trademe, search for "Greenworks caps" 

rhy7s
614 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3199702 25-Feb-2024 09:37
We've got one that we use hard and often in pretty rough conditions over the past four years (but not dealing with much concrete or gravel as a proportion of total use), using both prewound and rewound spools. Haven't had to replace the cover yet. I haven't noticed it autofeeding except in cases where you hit some tough kikuyu or flax and it yanks out extra line, normally have to use the spool feed button and pull out line manually when the line gets short.

Bung
6380 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3199767 25-Feb-2024 10:45
alisam:

 

Very interesting. I have only followed what the manual says i.e.

 

 

 

The direction to wind the line on the spool is set by the direction the head rotates. I've struck some line trimmers rotating clockwise and some anticlockwise but never one with the spool wound in both directions at once.

Dynamic
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3200015 26-Feb-2024 07:09
alisam:

 

Dynamic:

 

I have bought additional spools for it from Trade Tested and re-wound some spools using trimmer cord from my local hardware shop.

 

 

Have you noticed any difference between the Trade Tested pre-wound spools and that where you have wound the spool yourself?

 

 

No I have not noticed a difference, @alisam

 

Trying to cram too much line onto the spool did give me grief so I've learned not to overfill it.




alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3200914 28-Feb-2024 15:45
alisam:

 

Dynamic:

 

Correction - the 3 pack of spools used to come with a new green spool cap.  It looks like they have changed suppliers.  One of us will need to ask them about replacements.

 

 

I cannot find the green spool caps on the Trade Tested Web Site, so I have asked them. Will report back with their answer.

 

I wonder if that is my problem i.e. the spool cap is not fitting correctly as it is too worn. I have tried to make the two I have, fit as tight fitting as possible, but there are gaps and no amount of hand pressure gets rid of them.

 

 

Well, rather gob smacked on the cost from Trade Tested ...

 

The price for the spool caps is $25ea + NZ delivery.
We are out of stock for the next 2-3 months but you can pre-order if you would like to.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

djtOtago
1136 posts

Uber Geek


  #3201005 28-Feb-2024 18:42
Have a look at Amazon.com.au : greenworks spool

 

Amazon AU usually deliver pretty quick.

alisam

827 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3201007 28-Feb-2024 18:47
djtOtago:

 

Have a look at Amazon.com.au : greenworks spool

 

Amazon AU usually deliver pretty quick.

 

 

Thank you for the link.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

