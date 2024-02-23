I have this Greenworks model: Greenworks Line Trimmer G-MAX 40V Li-Ion 2.0Ah Kit - Brush Cutters & Line Trimmers - Outdoor Power Equipment - Gardening at Trade Tested

I paid $299 in March 2019. I haven't used it that much. But, tried to use it today and am thinking it's a load of rubbish or I am not loading the line correctly (I have the Trade Tested pre-wound spools and also bought a long length with the correct diameter from Mitre10). I have watched YouTube videos.

Basically, the dual line is nicely positioned out of the 2 holes. After using for about one minute, all the visible lines have retracted into the head.

One feature of the line trimmer is that each time the trimmer is started, line is supposed to be extended. I originally liked this feature (on paper) as I wasn't keen on the tapping the head method.

Also, the plastic cover which holds the line spool in place has progressively and extensively begun to wear away, even with little use. Probably because of the cover being dragged close to concrete.

All I want to do is trim along fence lines and along mowing strips.

So, if you have this model your thoughts would be appreciated.

Otherwise, could you recommend a brand. I often see Stihl used by gardeners, but I don't need an expensive professional line trimmer.

I am thinking of a petrol line trimmer this time.