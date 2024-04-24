Looking for some input from fellow geeks on some options for closing in the laundry closet in the open plan kitchen/living/dining space. We're looking for doors that are both aesthetically pleasing, and provide a good level of sound reduction/dampening. Another consideration is ventilation, as there is no ventilation in the space, the dryer is a heat pump (condensate) dryer, not venting, so ventilation is not as important but still something to consider.

Our initial plan when designing the house was to use bi-folding 18mm doors, however we didn't anticipate how close the detergent dispenser on the washing machine would be to the edge of the door opening. Standard bifold kits won't allow for full access to the opening, and would reduce the opening size by >60mm from each side, which would restrict us from being able to add detergent to the machine. I've been unable to source any "Fold-Back" bifold kits for cabinetry use, which would allow full access to the opening. There's also the thought that bifolding cabinetry doors often leave a fair bit of gaps around them which would allow for a fair bit of noise-leakage, but would also provide some passive ventilation.

The next option I've thought about is triple stack/sliding doors. While not ideal for having full access to the opening, I do like that we can leave the door open/ventilating without doors impeding in the space in front. However, I've only got 100mm jamb depth between the face of the dryer and the front of the opening. Most of the triple tracks I've found are at least 135mm deep, and would therefore need to protrude out the front of the opening. The opening could be packed out to cater (with deep moldings), although it's difficult to picture this being aesthetically pleasing. There are melamine sliding doors made for wardrobes, which use 9mm MDF, that would fit the depth, however I'm not overly confident in their ability to reduce sound transmission nor on their looks alongside glossy white kitchen cabinetry.

Questions:

Another idea I've heard about is a roller/shutter style door that could be pulled down, has anybody ever used these?

Has anybody used the melamine/9mm type doors in a laundry situation that could comment on their noise reducing properties?

Is there any experience on the fold-back type of bi-fold sets for kitchen cabinetry doors?

Are there any other ideas or options I've missed completely?

Here's a picture of the space, thanks so much!