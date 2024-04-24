Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYLaundry Closet Door Options
mulac

154 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#312519 24-Apr-2024 11:55
Send private message

Looking for some input from fellow geeks on some options for closing in the laundry closet in the open plan kitchen/living/dining space. We're looking for doors that are both aesthetically pleasing, and provide a good level of sound reduction/dampening. Another consideration is ventilation, as there is no ventilation in the space, the dryer is a heat pump (condensate) dryer, not venting, so ventilation is not as important but still something to consider.

 

Our initial plan when designing the house was to use bi-folding 18mm doors, however we didn't anticipate how close the detergent dispenser on the washing machine would be to the edge of the door opening. Standard bifold kits won't allow for full access to the opening, and would reduce the opening size by >60mm from each side, which would restrict us from being able to add detergent to the machine. I've been unable to source any "Fold-Back" bifold kits for cabinetry use, which would allow full access to the opening. There's also the thought that bifolding cabinetry doors often leave a fair bit of gaps around them which would allow for a fair bit of noise-leakage, but would also provide some passive ventilation.

 

The next option I've thought about is triple stack/sliding doors. While not ideal for having full access to the opening, I do like that we can leave the door open/ventilating without doors impeding in the space in front. However, I've only got 100mm jamb depth between the face of the dryer and the front of the opening. Most of the triple tracks I've found are at least 135mm deep, and would therefore need to protrude out the front of the opening. The opening could be packed out to cater (with deep moldings), although it's difficult to picture this being aesthetically pleasing. There are melamine sliding doors made for wardrobes, which use 9mm MDF, that would fit the depth, however I'm not overly confident in their ability to reduce sound transmission nor on their looks alongside glossy white kitchen cabinetry.

 

Questions:

 

  • Another idea I've heard about is a roller/shutter style door that could be pulled down, has anybody ever used these? 
  • Has anybody used the melamine/9mm type doors in a laundry situation that could comment on their noise reducing properties?
  • Is there any experience on the fold-back type of bi-fold sets for kitchen cabinetry doors?
  • Are there any other ideas or options I've missed completely?

Here's a picture of the space, thanks so much!

 

Create new topic
itxtme
2102 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222326 24-Apr-2024 14:09
Send private message

A cabinetry company would be able to make you something bespoke, but it will cost you. 

 

If you wanted to go down the wardrobe door lines, one other option than mdf is white glass.  We got ours through Regency Wardrobes with a matt black frame.  Ignore the kids stickers, but you get the idea.  The disadvantage is obviously the depth, although you could do similar to what you see in the picture with a timber jamb that over hangs enough to fit them.  The other disadvantage is then you have a floor track with the sliding doors which may or may not bother you with those beautiful floors.

 

Also looking at your option for a slider the bottom track is 100mm but the top is still 120mm so you would likely need to offset it still.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).

pih

pih
644 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222387 24-Apr-2024 15:39
Send private message

Opinion of a random internet dude: 

 

  • Vertical roller door will be the cleanest and will take up the least amount of space, but they are harder to open (though I can imagine how a motorised roller with some custom home automation could help here...)
  • Horizontal concertina door could be a good option from sound-proofing and ease of opening, but they need space on one side to collapse to.
  • Bifold doors are relatively cheap and easy to install but they do take up quite a bit of space, and their nose reduction is not great. We have some on a similar laundry space. 
  • Sliding wardrobe style doors are good looking but they need a gap (up to about 30mm), so they won't reduce noise much at all, MDF or glass.
  • Hinged melamine (perhaps also bifold) doors are another option but again the sound proofing may not be great, and they will take up space. 

Personally, I'd probably go the first option, if automation was an option and money was no object. Have it open or shut on a schedule, or for certain automations: closed for "guest mode" or "movie night", open for Saturday morning household jobs. But I'm guessing you will pay a fair bit for that option. I'm not even sure who would sell such a roller for indoors.

mulac

154 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3223003 26-Apr-2024 10:04
Send private message

Thanks both.

 

We had a quick look at the rolling door options and unfortunately they don't pass the aesthetics test enough to justify the spend. 

 

We did find these bifold control arms which would allow for full access opening, however can't find any reviews on how they perform so wouldn't be too keen on taking the gamble.

 

I think we're settling on the fact that we will just have to extend the jamb sizes to 135mm and use some decorative moulding to blend in the additional 35mm depth. Then use a triple track with some solid doors to limit noise transmission. If that's still not giving us the desired noise reduction we'll look into use seals between the doors.

 

I'll update here how we get on.



tweake
2238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3223014 26-Apr-2024 10:39
Send private message

one thing to watch here is ventilation. not because of the dryer but the washing machine and the basin. washing machines need to dry, usually leave the door ajar for a while. downside is ventilation lets the sound out.

 

if the door isn't going to be sound proof, why not leave it as is. its a pretty tidy setup and depending on where it is, adding doors to it will make the room look smaller.

mulac

154 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3223017 26-Apr-2024 10:46
Send private message

tweake:

 

...one thing to watch here is ventilation...

 

...why not leave it as is...

 



Yeah as I noted in the original post, we're definitely considering ventilation, hence liking the sliding door option as it won't be in the way if left open vs the bifolds. We'll just need to ensure that it's left open to air out, perhaps there's the geek option here of either automating the venting, or sensing when ventilation is required.

It looks great how it is pictured, but with a newborn and a toddler it doesn't look like this all the time and we want to be able to hide it away. I believe the sliding door option will reduce some noise, but won't be a soundproofing solution.

blackjack17
1700 posts

Uber Geek


  #3223022 26-Apr-2024 11:02
Send private message

Honeycomb curtains?

 

You can get double celled ones which would help in blocking sound (although wouldn't be as good as a solid structure)

 

Honeycomb Blinds | Designed to Save Energy & Consistent Temp




Electric kiwi signup credit Sharesies credit

tweake
2238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3223052 26-Apr-2024 11:56
Send private message

why not 

 



gzt

gzt
16828 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3223076 26-Apr-2024 13:35
Send private message

mulac: didn't anticipate how close the detergent dispenser on the washing machine would be to the edge of the door opening.

Reducing the center cupboard size is not particularly difficult to give more room there.

You could otherwise consider building up the two sides where you will mount the bifolds. You lose some space when they're open anyway so another 50mm or whatever it takes is not a big issue.

pdh

pdh
286 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3223096 26-Apr-2024 15:19
Send private message

Just random thoughts....

 

(a) Motorised roller blind with HD fabric and tracks on side walls.
     You might get these in a permeable fabric - ventilation vs noise control, I guess.

 

(b) Swap the two machines - to give more room for the bifolds

jonherries
1385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3223158 26-Apr-2024 19:15
Send private message

We have hinged doors in my office for this purpose (enclosing the laundry). Have been thinking about some diy acoustic panels on the back of them, might be an option to consider.

Jon

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright