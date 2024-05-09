Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYIs it time to replace these windows?
MoseTheBushpig

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#312698 9-May-2024 11:38
Send private message

We've just moved into this house and the noise that leaks through these windows is too much.


Every window is the same deteriorating alu joinery with the same issues. Is it worth fixing all of these small issues or better to invest in double-glazing?



r/diynz - 1 - that's an eftpos card through the frame (easily).

1 - that's an eftpos card through the frame (easily).


r/diynz - 2 - Close up of 1

2 - Close up of 1


r/diynz - 3 - the 'seal' along the frame has contracted (or was just never cut to length).

3 - the 'seal' along the frame has contracted (or was just never cut to length).


r/diynz - 4 - gap along the verticals is huge: 4mm

4 - gap along the verticals is huge: 4mm

Keen as to hear what anyone would start with first + any advice.


An issue that I'm having so far is the 'seat' that each of the seals sit in (see pic 3) makes it hard to get a good stick with self-adhesive strip.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
k1w1k1d
1533 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228290 9-May-2024 12:12
Send private message

Need to get a window place to come and look. Looks more like frame issues rather than the actual windows, especially in photo 1.

 

 



MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3228291 9-May-2024 12:14
Send private message

There is a company called Exceed. The do excellent work with windows and doors. We have used them three times and their workmanship is very high and prices are reasonable. Maybe before making a decision get them to have a look and quote for repair.

 

https://www.exceed.co.nz/

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79374 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228293 9-May-2024 12:16
Send private message

I don't think you should worry about the noise as much as you should about the possible draft and the increase in energy costs required to keep this house warm in winter. 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8889 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3228294 9-May-2024 12:17
Send private message

It would be worth talking to Exceed. They are brilliant to deal with,




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228340 9-May-2024 14:02
Send private message

MoseTheBushpig:

 

We've just moved into this house and the noise that leaks through these windows is too much.

 

Every window is the same deteriorating alu joinery with the same issues. Is it worth fixing all of these small issues or better to invest in double-glazing?

 



3 - the 'seal' along the frame has contracted (or was just never cut to length).

 

An issue that I'm having so far is the 'seat' that each of the seals sit in (see pic 3) makes it hard to get a good stick with self-adhesive strip.

 

 

have you got a pic of the outside of the window, in particular the frame where it meets the wall ?

 

window seals do shrink with age but there is companies who can replace those.

 

if you can afford it whole new windows, double glaze or triple depending on where you live. either vinyl or thermally broken aluminum frames. i would also recommend no sliding windows or doors, as they are a lot harder to air seal which lets noise in.

 

however keep in mind that new windows would only reduce the noise, nz houses are generally not air tight, therefore the walls etc are not noise proof. 

MoseTheBushpig

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3228377 9-May-2024 15:02
Send private message

tweake:

 

have you got a pic of the outside of the window, in particular the frame where it meets the wall ?

 

window seals do shrink with age but there is companies who can replace those.

 

if you can afford it whole new windows, double glaze or triple depending on where you live. either vinyl or thermally broken aluminum frames. i would also recommend no sliding windows or doors, as they are a lot harder to air seal which lets noise in.

 

however keep in mind that new windows would only reduce the noise, nz houses are generally not air tight, therefore the walls etc are not noise proof. 

 

 

Good question. These windows are under a large soffit, so it looks like the builders just completely skipped the closing in. (Paint job is from the previous owner. Nice)

 

I plan to whack in some acoustical sealant and then cut some scribers for each.

 

 

On the other issues, I'm going to put some backing sealant in the gap in the frame. Thinking the Soudal galv stuff which looks made for anodised joinery.

 

I'm also going to replace the backing seals, which I think is the main problem, and replace the hardware. I've gone and ordered various sizes of this https://www.joineryhardware.co.nz/shop-glazing-wedges-backing-seals.html?id=2192-push-in-backing-seal so hopefully one of them fits well.

 

Will see how that improves things.

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228391 9-May-2024 15:46
Send private message

whats the top of the windows like?

 

don't forget seal only the top and sides of the frame, the bottom must be open. also while your doing window maintenance, check the windows drains and the flaps. not uncommon for older windows for the flaps to be missing.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
mattwnz
20197 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228432 9-May-2024 18:10
Send private message

The seals would have shrunk overtime. IMO the best way to minimise this is to not stretch it when it is inserted, and then leave it a few days  to shrink back before cutting it to length. But installers wouldn't likely do that as they have a limited time to do it. I think you can buy it on a roll and put it in yourself.

RunningMan
8973 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228445 9-May-2024 19:48
Send private message

https://awsltd.co.nz/ is another place for parts if you're inclined to repair. Replacing the hinges should close up the gaps in the windows.

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228463 9-May-2024 20:41
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

The seals would have shrunk overtime. IMO the best way to minimise this is to not stretch it when it is inserted, and then leave it a few days  to shrink back before cutting it to length. But installers wouldn't likely do that as they have a limited time to do it. I think you can buy it on a roll and put it in yourself.

 

 

while they shouldn't be stretching it to fit to start with, however this sort of shrinkage is due to aging rather than installer issue.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228491 9-May-2024 23:26
Send private message

If you can afford it, get it replaced.  Alu joinery is cursed, over time the seams and mitres open up and moisture starts to get in and rot the house timber.  So before you do anything else, see if you can borrow a non-contact moisture meter and, after a bit of rain, check under the windows and down along the sides of the windows, particularly the corners.  That will inform any further decision-making.

Eva888
2459 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3228534 10-May-2024 08:56
Send private message

neb:

 

If you can afford it, get it replaced.  Alu joinery is cursed, over time the seams and mitres open up and moisture starts to get in and rot the house timber.  So before you do anything else, see if you can borrow a non-contact moisture meter and, after a bit of rain, check under the windows and down along the sides of the windows, particularly the corners.  That will inform any further decision-making.

 

 

You've answered my question as well and explains why we have some moisture happening. One of my windows looks exactly the same vintage as the first pic. We have had window people come and change the seals a number of times over the years and they do shrink quite a bit over time. 

 

Is it better to replace with timber windows instead of replacing with Aluminium especially in a high wind area. Would costs be the same or less using timber and can you double glaze them in a similar manner. I’ve seen some glaring mistakes in other peoples replacements with windows having to go back umpteen times because of bad measuring and fitting. One friend who has rentals gets the windows manufactured and then hires his own builder to install them. Says he has better results. 

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3228538 10-May-2024 09:10
Send private message

neb:

 

If you can afford it, get it replaced.  Alu joinery is cursed, over time the seams and mitres open up and moisture starts to get in and rot the house timber.  So before you do anything else, see if you can borrow a non-contact moisture meter and, after a bit of rain, check under the windows and down along the sides of the windows, particularly the corners.  That will inform any further decision-making.

 

 

yes, however this is on older pre rain screen houses. old houses where built with the flawed idea that you could keep water out, so leaks from the windows will rot timber under the window. more modern houses have protected sills and drainage and drying via the rain screen. 

timmmay
20599 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228567 10-May-2024 10:39
Send private message

Wooden windows need maintenance such as painting, I got pretty sick of having to do that. We've had PVC windows for around a decade, there still pretty much as good as new. The only maintenance is twice a year washing the frames with soapy water and spraying the window opening parts with silicone to prevent surface rust.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3228777 10-May-2024 15:48
Send private message

Another thing with alu windows is that once they start failing you can end up throwing a neverending stream of money at them to try and fix things without permanently fixing them.  We had one window in particular where over a period of a couple of years we probably spent the cost of a uPVC window replacement trying to patch it up.  In the end we got it replaced with uPVC, as well as several others that we knew were problematic but had no idea how bad they really were until we used the moisture meter on the walls below them.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright