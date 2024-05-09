MoseTheBushpig:

We've just moved into this house and the noise that leaks through these windows is too much.

Every window is the same deteriorating alu joinery with the same issues. Is it worth fixing all of these small issues or better to invest in double-glazing?

1 - that's an eftpos card through the frame (easily).2 - Close up of 13 - the 'seal' along the frame has contracted (or was just never cut to length).4 - gap along the verticals is huge: 4mm

Keen as to hear what anyone would start with first + any advice.

An issue that I'm having so far is the 'seat' that each of the seals sit in (see pic 3) makes it hard to get a good stick with self-adhesive strip.