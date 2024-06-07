I have a Daikin 10kw ducted, airflow numbers L/M/H are 383 / 458 / 533. Both your mitsi and my Daikin have 1.4X more airflow on high than low. It feels like a bigger difference though. I don't know anything about Mitsubishi other than they're good quality. Airtouch 4 only uses the Daikin fan settings.

Yeah I'd have added bypass but getting the manifold made is too much hassle. You could try using Home Assistant to automate things, I can give you some pointers. You can have the spill zone set to wherever you like, your master bedroom if you like, but it will get a bit hotter than you prefer. Airtouch 4 tends to turn the damper down from 100% well before it's up to heat. One of my automations watches for when that happens, when it's not up to heat and closing the damper, and opening it back up. Another detects when the damper is only slightly open and opens it more to avoid overheating the spill zone. It does other things too, basic on / off / temperature / zone control, I have 172 automations but that's across three heat pumps, a bit of lighting, ventilation, blinds, phone, etc.

I wrote a guide with my Airtouch / ducted experiences here, if you're interested. You might pick up a couple of things, like vents.