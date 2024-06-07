Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYAirtouch 5 bypass size?
dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


#315013 7-Jun-2024 12:20
Send private message

Hi Guys,

 

 

 

I have a Mitsi pead M71, 417 L second air flow. Its a big house and this unit is just for the 5 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms have 200mm ducting and outlet, the master bedroom, 250mm ducting and outlet. Only two of us living in the house so the Master bedroom is the predominant room to be cooled and heated. Trying to save on power, rather than having other rooms open as spill zones, I am considering a bypass vent so the air is not wasted inside the house. Would anyone have any experience on what size bypass damper should be used for this size heatpump?

 

 

 

Cheers

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245721 7-Jun-2024 13:46
Send private message

Do you have an installer doing this for you? If so they should be able to work this out.

I have Airtouch 4. I can see than the damper closes to 5% as rooms get up to heat, leaving 95% of the air that could spill. If your 250mm duct can carry all the air to your master bedroom it's probably sufficient to carry the spill. If anything I would go larger, similar to the duct size between the return vent and the ceiling unit.

I'm not at all qualified to give advice in this area 😁

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3245725 7-Jun-2024 14:07
Send private message

Thanks for the reply.

 

 

 

Yes, the install is half way done. The installer should be back in the next week or so to complete the job, I have not spoken to him regarding a bypass but thought id get a heads up on it first.

 

The return vent has a 400mm ducting, I think that would be way over size for the bypass, given the unit should be on a lower fan speed when I only have one room heating.

 

 

 

Cheers

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245733 7-Jun-2024 14:17
Send private message

True. 250mm might be enough, maybe you go a size up for safety. The installer should know.

I wish I knew about bypass zones when mine was being installed. Instead I have a bunch of home assistant automations messing with damper positions to prevent excessive spill.



dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3245736 7-Jun-2024 14:37
Send private message

I have installed all the ducting, vents, etc etc myself to save a bit of money, I didn't know about the bypass until researching the system the other day, initially I will try it without, then most likely ill buy the required parts to install a bypass.

 

 

 

If I had known about the bypass beforehand I probably would have had extra ports put on the manifolds.

 

 

 

Cheers

dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3245748 7-Jun-2024 15:01
Send private message

Looking at the air volume for the three fan speeds of the Mitsubishi PEAD-M71, I am surprised by the minimal difference between low and high settings: 292 L/S for low, 350 L/S for medium, and 417 L/S for high. I had expected the low setting to be around 150 L/S. The specification also mentions "0-417" for high, which is confusing. It almost sounds like high is an auto setting, though these PEAD models don't actually have an auto fan speed option. 

 

I had hoped the AirTouch 5 could manage the fan speeds with its own auto setting. However, from what I've read, it appears that the AirTouch 5 will only operate according to the factory-set Mitsubishi fan settings.

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245756 7-Jun-2024 15:43
Send private message

I have a Daikin 10kw ducted, airflow numbers L/M/H are 383 / 458 / 533. Both your mitsi and my Daikin have 1.4X more airflow on high than low. It feels like a bigger difference though. I don't know anything about Mitsubishi other than they're good quality. Airtouch 4 only uses the Daikin fan settings.

 

Yeah I'd have added bypass but getting the manifold made is too much hassle. You could try using Home Assistant to automate things, I can give you some pointers. You can have the spill zone set to wherever you like, your master bedroom if you like, but it will get a bit hotter than you prefer. Airtouch 4 tends to turn the damper down from 100% well before it's up to heat. One of my automations watches for when that happens, when it's not up to heat and closing the damper, and opening it back up. Another detects when the damper is only slightly open and opens it more to avoid overheating the spill zone. It does other things too, basic on / off / temperature / zone control, I have 172 automations but that's across three heat pumps, a bit of lighting, ventilation, blinds, phone, etc.

 

I wrote a guide with my Airtouch / ducted experiences here, if you're interested. You might pick up a couple of things, like vents.

dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3245759 7-Jun-2024 15:50
Send private message

I would just install T's in the lines for the bypass damper to link into.

 

 

 

I have no knowledge of home assistant, will this communicate with Airtouch and the heatpump and allow you to over ride them with your own setting preferences?



timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245768 7-Jun-2024 16:16
Send private message

dazdaz:

 

I would just install T's in the lines for the bypass damper to link into.

 

I have no knowledge of home assistant, will this communicate with Airtouch and the heatpump and allow you to over ride them with your own setting preferences?

 

 

I guess you could do it that way. Best ask your installer if it's a good idea. I have no idea.

 

Home Assistant is an open source project that lets you control and automate many of the things in your home, like heat pumps, lights, blinds, anything with a network interface really. I started using it a few years ago. Airtouch has an API which Home Assistant communicates with. So instead of one app for each appliance you have one app to rule them all. There's a steep learning curve, but there's heaps of youtube videos to get you started. I started using it because my Airtouch 4 didn't have enough timers for me, and didn't let me change the mode (heat / cool / air).

Handle9
11241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246229 8-Jun-2024 16:05
Send private message

dazdaz:

 

Looking at the air volume for the three fan speeds of the Mitsubishi PEAD-M71, I am surprised by the minimal difference between low and high settings: 292 L/S for low, 350 L/S for medium, and 417 L/S for high. I had expected the low setting to be around 150 L/S. 

 

 

You'd freeze the coil at 150 l/s. You can't beat physics.

dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3246774 10-Jun-2024 08:14
Send private message

Handle9:

 

dazdaz:

 

Looking at the air volume for the three fan speeds of the Mitsubishi PEAD-M71, I am surprised by the minimal difference between low and high settings: 292 L/S for low, 350 L/S for medium, and 417 L/S for high. I had expected the low setting to be around 150 L/S. 

 

 

You'd freeze the coil at 150 l/s. You can't beat physics.

 

 

 

 

If that is the case I would have thought the same would happen with a bypass installed, if the unit is circulating cold air passed the coil, its going to get pretty cold.

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246775 10-Jun-2024 08:17
Send private message

I assume heat pumps have sensor everywhere and can protect themselves against common things like input temperature begin higher or lower than expected.

dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3246777 10-Jun-2024 08:25
Send private message

I have been doing a bit of reading on HVAC forums, and it seems the consensus is that to size the bypass should equal the total airflow of the unit minus the smallest zones airflow capability. So it would seem a 300mm damper should be the correct size for my bypass.

 

 

 

I wonder where the bypass damper should plug into? there is nothing in the manual that states if a zone or what zone should be used. (yes I know I should talk to my installer, but I wont be seeing him until the end of the week and I like to have all of this making sense to me beforehand)

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246801 10-Jun-2024 09:03
Send private message

My understanding is that the bypass is a zone, it needs its own damper. It is simply a loop from the output of the heat pump back to the input. I'm not sure if that is quite what you're asking though.

dazdaz

21 posts

Geek


  #3246808 10-Jun-2024 09:16
Send private message

timmmay: My understanding is that the bypass is a zone, it needs its own damper. It is simply a loop from the output of the heat pump back to the input. I'm not sure if that is quite what you're asking though.

 

If it is a zone then it sounds like it will just occupy one of the 8 zones. I saw a diagram somewhere online a while ago that showed the bypass having its own socket to plug into. Maybe the older models have this. 

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246812 10-Jun-2024 09:28
Send private message

That soundsreasonable. I've never really looked into it in detail, I've just read the air touch 4 manual.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright