Hi Guys,
I have a Mitsi pead M71, 417 L second air flow. Its a big house and this unit is just for the 5 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms have 200mm ducting and outlet, the master bedroom, 250mm ducting and outlet. Only two of us living in the house so the Master bedroom is the predominant room to be cooled and heated. Trying to save on power, rather than having other rooms open as spill zones, I am considering a bypass vent so the air is not wasted inside the house. Would anyone have any experience on what size bypass damper should be used for this size heatpump?
Cheers