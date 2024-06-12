Jase2985: tweake: my new tank came with the valves. theres no reason not to swap them over. you would have to have some really dubious pipes for them not to handle mains pressure. Are you forgetting about all the taps shower heads etc with would likely be low pressure only throughout the house. that matters and would be an additional cost to replace at the same time.

Not wanting to hijack OP's post, but they may have a similar question in mind to me.

We've got a low pressure cylinder and our hot water flow in the bathroom is just over 4L per minute (IIRC). The shower is the most underwhelming that I've come across in a very long time, and I've tried two low flow shower heads without any notable difference in how it feels or how close to the wall you need to stand to get wet. It takes 1 minute and 10 seconds for the shower to warm up when turned on. The AJAX (?) valve is at it's limit, so turning the thumb screw only reduces the pressure.

We'd like to replace the low pressure cylinder with a mains pressure one, while avoiding replacing shower mixers for the moment. Does anyone have experience with this sort of replacement while using a flow restrictor of some sort? If we could get the shower to even 6L per minute would make a big difference, I suspect.