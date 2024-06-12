Hi,
Currently in a rental and the old low pressure hot water cylinder sprung a leak and has been replaced with a mains pressure. I was thinking great, now the hot water temp will match the cold and the shower will be easier to control. The issue is that the pressure reducing valve and cold expansion valve have been left on the inlet so its just the same pressure as before.
I was wondering if I can simply up the pressure on the PRV or will this just spew water out of the cold expansion valve? The hot water pipework is copper so would assume they can handle increased pressure and its currently mixed pressure so the fittings should be sweet too.
Cheers,