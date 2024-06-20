Hi there!
I'm building a new house and the search for an induction cooktop has been difficult when reading so many "incentivized reviews." I've narrowed our search to these, and I'm wondering if anyone has feedback on them.
Bosch: https://www.kitchenthings.co.nz/bosch-pxx975dc1e-92cm-5-zone-induction-cooktop
Neff: https://www.neff.co.nz/productslist/cooktops/induction-cooktops/T68TS61N0#/Togglebox=manuals/Togglebox=accessories/
Meile: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/kitchen/cooktops/miele-91.6cm-induction-cooktop.html
F&P: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/kitchen/cooktops/fisher-and-paykel-90cm-5-zone-induction-cooktop-black-series-9-ci905dtb4.html