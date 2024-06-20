Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for real life reviews of some induction cooktops
Pags

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#315183 20-Jun-2024 09:32
Hi there!

 

I'm building a new house and the search for an induction cooktop has been difficult when reading so many "incentivized reviews." I've narrowed our search to these, and I'm wondering if anyone has feedback on them. 

 

Bosch: https://www.kitchenthings.co.nz/bosch-pxx975dc1e-92cm-5-zone-induction-cooktop

 

Neff: https://www.neff.co.nz/productslist/cooktops/induction-cooktops/T68TS61N0#/Togglebox=manuals/Togglebox=accessories/

 

Meile: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/kitchen/cooktops/miele-91.6cm-induction-cooktop.html

 

F&P: https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/kitchen/cooktops/fisher-and-paykel-90cm-5-zone-induction-cooktop-black-series-9-ci905dtb4.html

 

 

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251077 20-Jun-2024 10:08
I just finished a new build, with a different F&P model. It's cooking capabilities are great, but I think that's going to be the case with any induction cooktop. Initially it seemed quite noisy, especially with certain cookware but after around a month or two I hardly notice it now. The one you've linked looks to have solved this other issue, but the one I have has a single touch slider for the whole cooktop and you have to select which hob you want to control, which gets a bit annoying when you're managing a few things cooking at once.




Pags

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3251079 20-Jun-2024 10:12
Thanks for the reply! I'm a bit worried about the noise - buzzing sound - too. I wonder if you get that with all the induction cooktops though. I'm coming from an electric cooktop now, so no experience with induction other than hearing one turned on at Noel Leeming. 

SteveXNZ
58 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3251080 20-Jun-2024 10:14
I installed a new F&P CI905DTB3 in a new build in 2019.  No issues at all, and looks and performs as new.  Selected due to favourable Consumer mag reviews and good pricing with a competitive F&P bundle.  It's useful being able to link the two middle elements but admittedly I don't use that feature much. 

 

You'll already be aware of the demanding power requirements of induction hobs, so just work with your sparky to get it right.  Bear in mind you won't be able to have all elements on super high power at once, but not an issue for me.  Read the specs carefully fir each model if this is important for you.  Also, observe the clearances with your kitchen designer.

 

And if you've never used an induction hob before, you'll love it.  The responsiveness of gas, but so much more aesthetically pleasing and easy to clean.  Just check on the compatibility of your cookware.

 

I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this model again, but your other three candidates are also worthy, so it may come down to features, element placement and pricing.

 



Pags

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3251085 20-Jun-2024 10:23
That's great to hear that you are happy with the F&P. That one is at the top of my list because I like the large circle for our huge dutch oven. Question for your install...is the cooktop completely flush with your bench? I love that look! 

johno1234
2744 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251086 20-Jun-2024 10:23
Agreed. They are just great IMO. We had a F&P 90cm freestanding range with induction cooktop. Extremely fast and powerful and instant control like gas but without the CO2 and moisture.

 

Also agreed - the main differentiator is the user interface. Our range's cooktop had rotating knobs so obvious and intuitive. The cooktop only hobs all seem to have touch controls that may involve selecting the zone first then changing the power by up/downpresses or a slider. Some of these I have tried and found t be very awkward and non intuitive.

 

Currently we have a ceramic cooktop that came with the house. At some point I will replace with induction and I will look for:

 

Flexible/smart zones - put a pot anywhere and the shape and position is detected and heated.

 

Intuitive controls

 

(Maybe) connected to extractor vent so it can be controlled from the same place, or... built-in extractor vent in the cooktop.

 

 

 

 

Obraik
2121 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251090 20-Jun-2024 10:32
Pags:

Thanks for the reply! I'm a bit worried about the noise - buzzing sound - too. I wonder if you get that with all the induction cooktops though. I'm coming from an electric cooktop now, so no experience with induction other than hearing one turned on at Noel Leeming. 


This was my first foray into induction cooking and tbh, I’d never go back to gas or resistive cooktops. Induction is clearly the superior option of the three.

When I first heard the noise it made I was a little worried that it was going to be an issue for me (I’m not a fan of those noises) but you really don’t hear it much when you actually have stuff cooking, on top of just getting used to and being able to tune out the sound.




elpenguino
3395 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251104 20-Jun-2024 10:59
We've got the 4 burner version of this one:

 

https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/whiteware/kitchen/cooktops/fisher-and-paykel-90cm-5-zone-induction-cooktop-black-series-9-ci905dtb4.html

 

We converted from natural gas to the induction unit and I think it's a great unit. From memory it cost $2 - 2.2k.

 

We considered 90cm units cos more = better right but we don't have the space.

 

Electrician and kitchen people didn't bat an eyelid so I assume these types of units are commonplace.

 

 

 

Pros:

 

  • powerful - boils a litre of water in ~20-30 seconds (needed a new 32 Amp cable to the switchboard though)
  • easy to clean
  • if you want to use a very large pot you can combine two burners into one and straddle them both.

 

 

Cons:

 

  • if water overflows a pot and gets on the touch controls it throws its toys out of the cot and shuts down.

 

 

Hope that helps.




johno1234
2744 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251110 20-Jun-2024 11:10
Many of the manufacturers also offer a low current version of their induction cooktops which allows direct replacement of ceramic or gas hobs without a 32A+ circuit.

 

E.g. https://www.fisherpaykel.com/nz/cooking/cooktops/contemporary-cooktops/induction-cooktop-90cm-4-zones-low-current-ci904ctpb1-84771.html

 

 

johno1234
2744 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251113 20-Jun-2024 11:15
Also... be vary careful cleaning glass topped hobs. Don't clean when hot - best done warm. Don't use scourers or abrasive Jif type cleaners. If you get a burnt on film (very easy to boil over a pot on these things) it is possible to scrape it off with a razor blade scraper but you have to be so careful not to scratch the glass.

 

We have had professional cleaners in to do an oven and cooktop clean and the job they did on the glass hob was amazing. I thought it was permanently and irredeemably marked with burnt in muck but using a scraper they brought it back to like brand new. They also took the three panes of glass out of the door to clean them as part of the oven clean which also ended up looking brand new again.

 

 

SteveXNZ
58 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3251146 20-Jun-2024 12:13
Pags:

 

That's great to hear that you are happy with the F&P. That one is at the top of my list because I like the large circle for our huge dutch oven. Question for your install...is the cooktop completely flush with your bench? I love that look! 

 

 

Not completely flush - 5mm above the stainless steel benchtop, but looks good and is easy to clean regardless.

 

 

 

You'll need a bit of space under the hob, but still easy to incorporate a drawer without losing too much.

 

gzt

gzt
17011 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3251194 20-Jun-2024 12:21
I have a Samsung. Next time around I'd look closer at Westinghouse with the automatic range hood fan integration for Westinghouse rangehoods.

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3251197 20-Jun-2024 12:29
johno1234:

 

Many of the manufacturers also offer a low current version of their induction cooktops which allows direct replacement of ceramic or gas hobs without a 32A+ circuit.

 

E.g. https://www.fisherpaykel.com/nz/cooking/cooktops/contemporary-cooktops/induction-cooktop-90cm-4-zones-low-current-ci904ctpb1-84771.html

 

 

Well, that's news to me! We just finalised our new kitchen plans last week and the main reason we stuck with gas was what we had assumed was a need to re-wire (and likely also need a new distribution board) due to the power demand.

 

Oh well, too late now... That said, I'm REALLY affected by high-pitched/annoying noises (hearing is my one and only superpower!) and I'm not so sure I'd have got used to that...

johno1234
2744 posts

Uber Geek


  #3251198 20-Jun-2024 12:31
jonathan18:

 

johno1234:

 

Many of the manufacturers also offer a low current version of their induction cooktops which allows direct replacement of ceramic or gas hobs without a 32A+ circuit.

 

E.g. https://www.fisherpaykel.com/nz/cooking/cooktops/contemporary-cooktops/induction-cooktop-90cm-4-zones-low-current-ci904ctpb1-84771.html

 

 

Well, that's news to me! We just finalised our new kitchen plans last week and the main reason we stuck with gas was what we had assumed was a need to re-wire (and likely also need a new distribution board) due to the power demand.

 

Oh well, too late now... That said, I'm REALLY affected by high-pitched/annoying noises (hearing is my one and only superpower!) and I'm not so sure I'd have got used to that...

 

 

It's only a plan so not too late to change the cooktop is it? Bench cutout is more or less the same changing from gas to induction in the same form factor. And saves on the gas plumbing.

 

 

gzt

gzt
17011 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3251200 20-Jun-2024 12:42
That said, I'm REALLY affected by high-pitched/annoying noises (hearing is my one and only superpower!) and I'm not so sure I'd have got used to that...

Nothing high pitched imo just buzzing and goes away when heated, and not a factor at all at lower settings anyway. I previously had gas, less than gas noises imo.

plas
453 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3251210 20-Jun-2024 13:59
We have just bought a house with a Bosch induction hub (not the model you have listed) and our pain point is the touch controls. If I want to go from 1 to 9 power the process is just so much slower than just turning a knob, either you hold the "button down" or repeatedly press it and it increases in .5 increments slowly.

 

Maybe we are doing it wrong, but I liked the look of Samsung with the magnetic knob.

