I installed a new F&P CI905DTB3 in a new build in 2019. No issues at all, and looks and performs as new. Selected due to favourable Consumer mag reviews and good pricing with a competitive F&P bundle. It's useful being able to link the two middle elements but admittedly I don't use that feature much.

You'll already be aware of the demanding power requirements of induction hobs, so just work with your sparky to get it right. Bear in mind you won't be able to have all elements on super high power at once, but not an issue for me. Read the specs carefully fir each model if this is important for you. Also, observe the clearances with your kitchen designer.

And if you've never used an induction hob before, you'll love it. The responsiveness of gas, but so much more aesthetically pleasing and easy to clean. Just check on the compatibility of your cookware.

I wouldn't hesitate to purchase this model again, but your other three candidates are also worthy, so it may come down to features, element placement and pricing.