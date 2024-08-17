We have solar panels with a Sunny Boy inverter, without a battery. It seems the costs for home batteries are not coming down, a 13.5kWh Powerwall still costs $17k.

While it's possible to save some money with a home battery it's not a good ROI.

I'm now looking into cheaper options. We don't want a petrol generator, but based on this topic I have an idea.

Get 1 or 2 12V 100A deep cycle batteries 12V to 220V inverter Transfer switch kit installed in the house by a sparky Then, during an outage, I'd plug in the 220v inverter into the transfer switch kit. This would fire up the solar inverter and then most of the power would come from the solar panels. Get a 12v battery charger to keep the deep cycle battery topped up.

So the 12v batteries would just be a buffer and a kick starter for the inverter, plus they would keep the fridge on when there's no sun. It probably won't be enough to last through a night, but that's fine.

Would this be possible? There is a loop (sorry if that's not the right word) as the 12v batteries both power the house but are also being charged from the house. There's a 12v => 220v inverter in between, but not sure if that would be an issue?