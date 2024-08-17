We have solar panels with a Sunny Boy inverter, without a battery. It seems the costs for home batteries are not coming down, a 13.5kWh Powerwall still costs $17k.
While it's possible to save some money with a home battery it's not a good ROI.
I'm now looking into cheaper options. We don't want a petrol generator, but based on this topic I have an idea.
- Get 1 or 2 12V 100A deep cycle batteries
- 12V to 220V inverter
- Transfer switch kit installed in the house by a sparky
- Then, during an outage, I'd plug in the 220v inverter into the transfer switch kit.
- This would fire up the solar inverter and then most of the power would come from the solar panels.
- Get a 12v battery charger to keep the deep cycle battery topped up.
So the 12v batteries would just be a buffer and a kick starter for the inverter, plus they would keep the fridge on when there's no sun. It probably won't be enough to last through a night, but that's fine.
Would this be possible? There is a loop (sorry if that's not the right word) as the 12v batteries both power the house but are also being charged from the house. There's a 12v => 220v inverter in between, but not sure if that would be an issue?