alexchennz:

Hi there,
My water usage has raised for a long time. The last month water bill shows my daily household(4 adults and 1 child) usage is 1600L. It is a lot more than expected, so I did a water metre check for 30 mins not using any water. There was a leak, but it was just 1 litre per 30 mins, which is equivalent to 48 litres per day. It is not a lot compared to 1600. What else could be the problem?
- If a pipe to my house is leaking, it still shows in the water metre, doesn't it?
- I suspect it is the hot water cylinder is faulty and uses more water. can plumber companies detect this? or better to contact hot water cylinder company to check?
Please share your inputs.
Thank you!