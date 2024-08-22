alexchennz:

Come on guys - this isn't rocket science...

Applying statistical 'average family' water use to any specific family is a bit better (but not much) than the joke statistic about human average boob count (ie: one).

Get a watch, get a bucket and do some math on your personal family consumption.

If all occupants are teenage girls... it's going to be high.

If it's people who shower once a week, it's going to be low.

If you're washing cars or kayaks or watering a garden...

You should be able to get an estimate that's 80% accurate - for your specific case.

Armed with some empirical data - you'll be better placed to chase leaks or faulty meters or faulty readings.