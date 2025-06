I wrote a nice long post then realised that the failure mode I was imagining (and have seen) generally requires a boost converter, not a buck converter. Doh! See below for what I wrote anyway:

So, solar panels have a voltage-current curve that looks like this:

Each line represents a different amount of sunlight.

Power is the product of voltage and current. With full voltage and no current (bottom right), you get no power. With full current and no voltage (top left), you get no power. You want to be somewhere in the top right.

The maximum power point is about where the knee in the graph is (in this case, about 30V; your panels are a bit over half that). Below this voltage, the panel is pretty much a constant-current source, with the current available being proportional to sunlight.

With both buck and boost converters, if the output needs more power, they draw more current. This works great if you're below and right of the maximum power point: drawing more current gets you more power. If you're to the left, it doesn't work so well: drawing more current reduces the voltage, giving you less power. So you draw more current again. The converter gets stuck somewhere on the left of the graph, where it's drawing as much current as the panel will supply but not getting any useful power. It's a bit like drowning in 2ft of water.

With a boost converter, the input voltage can go down to a volt or two and input current can be lots, even if the output current is something the panel could easily supply. E.g. the buck converter is drawing 8A 1V, poor efficiency in these conditions gives an output of 1A 5V, yet the load is designed for 1A 24V and could run off the panel directly even in poor lighting, or even if you disconnected the load for a second to fill the input and output caps and let the panel voltage recover.

With a buck converter, you've got less of an issue as input voltage can't go below output voltage. It's possible to imagine say a 3V 10A load: it could be supplied by 30V 1A, but the panel will get 'stuck' at 3V 1.8A: getting more power means drawing less current, and simple regulators assume an input voltage that doesn't change based on the current they draw.

I'm not too fussed about that situation because it's no worse than doing it with a linear or shunt regulator; we still only get the amount of current that the panel can provide. It does mean that in low light conditions (where MPP current is less than design load current), the fans might not be producing as much power as they could with a proper MPPT tracker.

Buck converter should be an OK option.