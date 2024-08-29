Disclaimer - I can't even claim "I only have highschool knowledge of physics" as I'm pretty sure I paid my friends to do my assignments in high school. I'm sorry if these questions are basic enough to prompt anyone to make an audible sigh when they open the topic.

I have acquired a solar panel that I want to use to power 3 fans for my small greenhouse. Two fans to create a slight breeze, and one to act as an exhaust fan, aided by the natural convection of the greenhouse.

I do not plan on using a battery in this system. I am fine with it only running when the sun is out.

The stats (attributes? personality traits?) of the solar panel are:

90w (maximum power)

22.3v (open circuit)

17.8v (maximum power voltage)

5.05a (maximum power current)

The fans I want to run are:

2x fans that are both 12v, 0.27a

1x fan (although not yet confirmed) that is 12v, 1.6a

My questions:

Is the easiest way to down-convert the voltage of the solar panel to 12v by using an MPPT solar controller - and if so, fine to do this straight to the fans (i.e. without a battery)? If so, cheap recommendations would be wonderful. Do most MPPT controllers have undervoltage lockout built in? Should I be concerned that the inrush current of starting the fans will exceed what is available via the panel -- and if so, should I try to manage this by using some type of soft-start thing for the larger fan? Are there any obvious errors in this idea? I've pretended that electricity is witchcraft/doesn't exist for the last 20 years of my life.

Thanks in advance.