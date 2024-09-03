Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hot water issue
1cloud

#315967 3-Sep-2024 11:15
Hi,
We have a regular used plumber came to place number of times already.
The issue is no hot water or no water at all when taps turned to hottest.
He replaced tempering valve, removed a inline filter in between main pressure cylinder outlet to tempering valve and hose last attempting was replaced the pressure reducing valve or what he called a cartridge but the issue still exist but randomly happens. I think he is about to abandon me , anyone has a sort or tips for the next plumber to come.
Thanks

wellygary
  #3278527 3-Sep-2024 11:28
Are the outlets separate  H/C taps, or mixers?

 
 
 
 

1cloud

  #3278528 3-Sep-2024 11:30
wellygary:

Are the outlets separate  H/C taps, or mixers?



All mixers

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3278530 3-Sep-2024 11:37
Is this the same issue that you raised six years ago or a new one?




nzkc
  #3278535 3-Sep-2024 11:55
1cloud: Hi,
The issue is no hot water or no water at all when taps turned to hottest.

 

So the water stops when set to full hot. But provides hot/warm water when not at full hot?  What about full cold?

You've stated its with mixers you are experiencing this. So I would try a couple of things:

 

     

  1. Swap hot/cold water connectors around - does it still happen, cold now stops it, issue is "reversed" etc
  2. Try a different mixer make/model

 

This would eliminate it being the mixer as the problem itself. Maybe its faulty and turning too far and then cutting off flow.

1cloud

  #3278544 3-Sep-2024 12:34
eracode:

Is this the same issue that you raised six years ago or a new one?



New this time , also it is differently house this time I get no hot water at all randomly , it’s not the thermostat I reckon as the cylinder is really hot

1cloud

  #3278545 3-Sep-2024 12:36
nzkc:

1cloud: Hi,
The issue is no hot water or no water at all when taps turned to hottest.

So the water stops when set to full hot. But provides hot/warm water when not at full hot? What about full cold?

So the wat



Yes the water stops if it’s full hot , and not warm if half half. Full cold is all fine

nzkc
  #3278548 3-Sep-2024 12:44
So no hot water at all to the mixer.

 

All mixers? Or just one mixer? What about showers, appliances (washing machine, dish washer etc)? Basically is it _this_ mixer only or all hot water?

If its just this mixer, I'd still try swapping the mixer or hot/cold water inlets. Just to see if its blocked. If its just this mixer still, and you've confirmed the mixer is fine by swapping things then its a blockage somewhere between the cylinder and this mixer. The plumber should be able to solve that though!

 

If its all hot water then you really need to know where its blocked. Perhaps its not even coming out of the hot water cylinder!



1cloud

  #3278549 3-Sep-2024 12:48
nzkc:

So no hot water at all to the mixer.


All mixers? Or just one mixer? What about showers, appliances (washing machine, dish washer etc)? Basically is it _this_ mixer only or all hot water?

If its just this mixer, I'd still try swapping the mixer or hot/cold water inlets. Just to see if it’s blocked. If it’s just this mixer still, and you've confirmed the mixer is fine by swapping things then it’s a blockage somewhere between the cylinder and this mixer. The plumber should



No water at full hot for all mixers and showers when it happens. Bit tricky for the plumber that’s why I said he is about to abandon me. Thanks

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3278556 3-Sep-2024 13:06
1cloud:
eracode:

 

Is this the same issue that you raised six years ago or a new one?

 



New this time , also it is differently house this time I get no hot water at all randomly , it’s not the thermostat I reckon as the cylinder is really hot

 

Wow, you’re really jinxed with houses that have very similar, quite major, water flow issues.

 

I know nothing about plumbing but will be very interested to see whether you get a solution to the current problem.




1cloud

  #3278558 3-Sep-2024 13:16
I know nothing about plumbing but will be very interested to see whether you get a solution to the current problem.



Bloody annoying by the way and my plumber is ignoring me now

Eva888
  #3278560 3-Sep-2024 13:33
1cloud:

 

I know nothing about plumbing but will be very interested to see whether you get a solution to the current problem.

 



Bloody annoying by the way and my plumber is ignoring me now

 

 

 

Get a new plumber. What city are you in and maybe others can give recommendations. 

nzkc
  #3278562 3-Sep-2024 13:34
1cloud: 

 

No water at full hot for all mixers and showers when it happens. Bit tricky for the plumber that’s why I said he is about to abandon me. Thanks

 

What do you mean "when it happens"? Is the problem intermittent?

hsvhel
  #3278563 3-Sep-2024 13:35
If the Plummer replaced the tempering valve, perhaps it is working as designed and stopping water that is too hot from releasing from the cylinder?

 

What is the thermostat set to?  do you have the range of the valve installed?

 

Is there anything running from the overflow of the cylinder?




Jase2985
  #3278566 3-Sep-2024 13:48
hsvhel:

 

If the Plummer replaced the tempering valve, perhaps it is working as designed and stopping water that is too hot from releasing from the cylinder?

 

 

it shouldn't stop the release of water from the cylinder though, just reduce it down to the correct temperature 

1cloud

  #3278567 3-Sep-2024 13:56
Eva888:

Get a new plumber. What city are you in and maybe others can give recommendations. 



I am in Auckland and will get someone

