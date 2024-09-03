Hi,
We have a regular used plumber came to place number of times already.
The issue is no hot water or no water at all when taps turned to hottest.
He replaced tempering valve, removed a inline filter in between main pressure cylinder outlet to tempering valve and hose last attempting was replaced the pressure reducing valve or what he called a cartridge but the issue still exist but randomly happens. I think he is about to abandon me , anyone has a sort or tips for the next plumber to come.
Thanks