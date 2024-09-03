So no hot water at all to the mixer.

All mixers? Or just one mixer? What about showers, appliances (washing machine, dish washer etc)? Basically is it _this_ mixer only or all hot water?



If its just this mixer, I'd still try swapping the mixer or hot/cold water inlets. Just to see if its blocked. If its just this mixer still, and you've confirmed the mixer is fine by swapping things then its a blockage somewhere between the cylinder and this mixer. The plumber should be able to solve that though!

If its all hot water then you really need to know where its blocked. Perhaps its not even coming out of the hot water cylinder!