When we moved into the Casa de Cowboy we inherited the existing HWC, which AFAIK is a 1986 Rheem (it's covered in cylinder wrap so can't easily check). I don't know if they did some special run that year but it seems to be indestructible, it's so well insulated that we thought it had been switched off because we couldn't feel any warmth on it until we ran the hot water and realised it was running. Given its age it feels like we should do something about replacing it, but there's been no problem with it so far, and I asked a plumber friend whether there was a danger of it suddenly releasing its contents and he said that happened but was extremely rare.

Should we be worried? Having said this, Mother Neb's HWC is a 1975 Rheem and still going strong, apart from bleeding heat like crazy.